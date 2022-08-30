NOT TRUE, UMNO NOT GOING TO GET A LANDSLIDE WIN – KU LI THE NEXT TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST ZAHID & COURT CLUSTER’S PUSH FOR EARLY GE15 – ‘NO PARTY WILL BE ABLE TO FORM A GOVT. ELECTION WILL ONLY CREATE MORE PROBLEMS. SO WHAT IS THE MEANING OF HAVING AN ELECTION’

Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah expects the 15th general election (GE15) to be the toughest polls for all contesting parties.

The veteran lawmaker predicts that no political party will be able to obtain the simple majority needed to form a government.

“I think GE15 will be the most difficult election and I do not believe there will be any one party that will get a simple majority, none will be able to form a government.

“BN is in the same situation, what more with the various scandals and problems it is facing,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian today.

Tengku Razaleigh, popularly known as Ku Li, believes the next polls will not be able to solve the issues plaguing the country.

On the contrary, because no party is likely to be able to form the government after GE15, the election will only create more problems, he said.

“So what is the meaning of having an election? We will create more problems than solving them,” he added.

Tengku Razaleigh previously served as the Umno advisory board chairperson before resigning in September last year, citing his disappointment with the party.

Going solo

When asked about Umno’s chances if the party was to go solo in GE15, Tengku Razaleigh said the political climate is no longer the same as in the past.

“Umno can go solo, but we must understand what it means to be solo. Last time, Umno had 13 parties including from Sabah and Sarawak as well as strong allies helping the party, that is MCA and MIC.

“They were so influential back then. But now we only have MCA and MIC, and we cannot determine the strength of these parties.

“There are times when MCA candidates depend on Umno’s support. So how can we face the current situation with all sorts of problems and all this news coming up from time to time, in order to face the opposition in GE15?” he said.

MKINI

.