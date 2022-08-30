‘FITNAH’, ZAHID’S LAST STAND – COPS PROBE UMNO PRESIDENT’S HATE-FILLED SPEECH AGAINST THE JUDICIARY AT ‘FREE NAJIB CAMPAIGN’ UMNO MEETING – PAKATAN WOMEN ALSO LODGE REPORTS AGAINST AZALINA’S COMMENTS REEKING OF CORRUPTION, CALLING FOR AG TO BE APPOINTED FROM ‘OWN PEOPLE’ SO AS TO MAKE ‘MATTERS EASIER’
The Royal Malaysian Police has confirmed that an investigation is being conducted by Bukit Aman into last Saturday’s speech by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that allegedly contained seditious remarks.
“So far, a total of 12 reports have been received by the police and the investigation is still ongoing,” said the police in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Head.
The speech is being probed under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.
The investigation is being carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) D5, Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) of Bukit Aman.
In his speech during a special briefing to party delegates over the weekend, Zahid had touched on the Federal Court’s denial of ex-premier Najib Abdul Razak’s application to submit new evidence in his final appeal, arguing it had prompted questions over “unjust prosecution”.
Najib is now serving his 12-year sentence at the Kajang Prison after the apex court upheld his abuse of power, money laundering, and criminal breach of trust conviction involving RM42 million from SRC International.
Zahid was also reported as saying that preparations were being made to free DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of their respective corruption charges, despite the fact that the trials are still ongoing.
Harapan women lodge police report against Zahid, Azalina
Pakatan Harapan Women’s wing has lodged a police report against several Umno leaders over their speeches last Saturday during a special briefing to party delegates.
According to the coalition’s women’s wing mobilisation bureau member Anfaal Saari, speeches made by the Umno leaders had insulted and slandered the judiciary, Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), MACC and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
The report was lodged at 3.41pm today against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan and Umno supreme council member Azalina Othman Said.
Speaking outside the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, Anfaal alleged that their speeches had malicious intent which could affect the public’s trust in the country’s judicial system.
“It is also a form of incitement as it may erode the rakyat’s trust in the country’s institutions.
“They may also affect public peace and harmony, as well as jeopardise the trust and integrity other nations have for our judiciary and legislative institutions,” she said, reading the police report.
Anfal added that these offences should be investigated under the Penal Code.
The police confirmed earlier that an investigation has been launched into last Saturday’s speech by Zahid that allegedly contained seditious remarks – after 12 reports were lodged.
Meanwhile, Azalina, who is also the Pengerang MP, in her speech suggested that the prime minister should appoint an attorney-general from “their own people” to make matters easier.
