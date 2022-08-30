‘FITNAH’, ZAHID’S LAST STAND – COPS PROBE UMNO PRESIDENT’S HATE-FILLED SPEECH AGAINST THE JUDICIARY AT ‘FREE NAJIB CAMPAIGN’ UMNO MEETING – PAKATAN WOMEN ALSO LODGE REPORTS AGAINST AZALINA’S COMMENTS REEKING OF CORRUPTION, CALLING FOR AG TO BE APPOINTED FROM ‘OWN PEOPLE’ SO AS TO MAKE ‘MATTERS EASIER’

The Royal Malaysian Police has confirmed that an investigation is being conducted by Bukit Aman into last Saturday’s speech by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that allegedly contained seditious remarks.

“So far, a total of 12 reports have been received by the police and the investigation is still ongoing,” said the police in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Head.

The speech is being probed under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The investigation is being carried out by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) D5, Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) of Bukit Aman.

In his speech during a special briefing to party delegates over the weekend, Zahid had touched on the Federal Court’s denial of ex-premier Najib Abdul Razak’s application to submit new evidence in his final appeal, arguing it had prompted questions over “unjust prosecution”.

Najib is now serving his 12-year sentence at the Kajang Prison after the apex court upheld his abuse of power, money laundering, and criminal breach of trust conviction involving RM42 million from SRC International.

Zahid was also reported as saying that preparations were being made to free DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of their respective corruption charges, despite the fact that the trials are still ongoing.