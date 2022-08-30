GE15 SLIPS AWAY AGAIN FROM ZAHID & COURT CLUSTER – AS ISMAIL SABRI SHOWS A SURPRISINGLY UNFLAPPABLE SIDE TO THEIR PRESSURE, THREATS & BLUSTER – FROM ‘IMMEDIATELY’, GE15 HAS MOVED TO ‘END OF THIS YEAR’ & NOW ‘MARCH 2023’ LOOKS AGAIN TO BE THE MOST LIKELY – AS MAT HASAN, WHO STANDS TO LOSE EVERYTHING IF ISMAIL CONSOLIDATES POWER, INSISTS ISMAIL HINTED GE15 WILL BE HELD THIS YEAR – PAS, STILL AN INFLUENTIAL PLAYER IN MALAY POLITICS, IS BETTING ON NEXT YEAR & WON’T DISSOLVE STATE ASSEMBLIES UNDER ITS CONTROL ANY EARLIER THAN THAT – WHILE ISMAIL BRUSHES OFF EVERYTHING AS STILL ‘MESRA’ & DIFFERENCES IN OPINION TO BE ‘CELEBRATED’

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 Mac -- Presiden UMNO Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (kanan) menyambut tangan Perdana Menteri yang juga Naib Presiden UMNO Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (kiri) selepas ucapan penangguhan pada hari terakhir Perhimpunan Agung UMNO (PAU) 2021, yang bermula Rabu lepas di Pusat Dagangan Dunia Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) hari ini.  --fotoBERNAMA (2022) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

Takiyuddin: PAS will not dissolve state legislative assemblies earlier than March 2023

KUALA LUMPUR — PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today said that the Islamist party will not dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies (DUN) earlier than March 2023 to prioritise economic recovery.

“PAS prioritises the concept of Ummah unification, which can be achieved through the collaboration of the main parties based on the concept of Malay-Muslim and Bumiputera unity because it is the most effective formula and accepted by most Malaysians,” he said.

However, he insisted that PAS will not be working together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition or any of its component parties.

He also said that the above issues will be focused on during the 68th PAS Annual Meeting to be held in Alor Setar, Kedah on September 3 and 4.

On August 20, he said that PAS has yet to receive a motion to be discussed and debated at its upcoming general assembly on whether it should continue its political cooperation with Umno through Muafakat Nasional (MN).

He also said that PAS was trying to find a way to avoid a clash with Umno in GE15 which is seen to be detrimental to the solidarity of the ummah.

About 1,300 delegates will be attending the assembly to be held at the Kedah PAS Complex, which is likely to be the last meeting before the upcoming GE15, he added.

He said that PAS has invited representatives from Perikatan Nasional component parties, Umno’s top leadership and Gerakan Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. MALAY MAIL

PM Ismail Sabri denies pressure and sack threat from party top leadership at Umno’s weekend meet

PUTRAJAYA — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today denied that he had been threatened with expulsion from Umno if he refused to bow to demands from its supreme council to call for a general election this year.

The Umno vice-president described the atmosphere at the Umno supreme council meeting last Saturday evening as “mesra” — Malay for friendly — even though he had been the target of jibes and jeers from Umno grassroots leaders who attended a special briefing with party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier in the afternoon.

“No such thing,” he replied to reporters who asked him for comment that Umno had been pressuring him and that he would be sacked as vice-president and even expelled from the party if he did not comply with the top leadership’s wishes.

“Our discussion in the supreme council meeting was friendly. No issue. Sometimes, outsiders see differently,” he added after addressing civil servants at the Putrajaya International Convention Center here.

Zahid had called Umno division leaders for a special briefing on August 27 to discuss current affairs after his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak was sent to Kajang Prison last Tuesday after failing to overturn his conviction and 12-year sentence for embezzling RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

In his speech, Zahid had called for Parliament to be dissolved soon to pave way for national elections to be held ahead of the government’s term expiry next year.

Umno division leaders attending the meeting jeered when Zahid mentioned Ismail Sabri’s name in his speech. MALAY MAIL

Tok Mat: It is clear, GE15 will be this year

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has strongly hinted that the 15th general election will be held this year.

Speaking at a Pahang BN gathering yesterday, Mohamad said Ismail Sabri has made a commitment to hold an election soon.

“However, he can’t give a date. He was forced to tell us ‘surely I cannot wait until next year’. (So) it is clear that the election will be this year.

“If it is this year, it would be in December. People will have to swim to (the ballot booth). Pahang doesn’t have ordinary floods. It has huge floods,” he added.

The current Dewan Rakyat term will expire on July 16 next year.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

However, Ismail Sabri is under pressure from his own party to dissolve Parliament to pave way for fresh polls, which could potentially make him the shortest-lived prime minister in Malaysian history.

Know thy enemy

Meanwhile, Mohamad urged BN component parties to focus on the general election first before worrying about their respective party leadership polls.

“Forget about party election for now. The Umno election (will only be held) six months after the general election… Win the general election first, then we can fight (in the party election),” he said.

Umno and MCA have amended their party rules in recent years to allow the party to postpone their leadership elections until after a general election.

Mohamad also suggested that Pahang BN’s biggest threat was Perikatan Nasional and warned his colleagues to be prepared.

“The election will be held soon. We are facing an enemy that wants to destroy us. We must fight the right way and know our enemy.

“During the Malacca and Johor polls, the (coalition) with the second most votes is PN. Therefore, be wary of our (existing) strongholds. We don’t know where the enemy may lurk.

“The (coalition) which we have not regarded as our enemy for this election is PN. Don’t allow them to figure out our strategies,” he said. MKINI

