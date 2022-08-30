“PAS prioritises the concept of Ummah unification, which can be achieved through the collaboration of the main parties based on the concept of Malay-Muslim and Bumiputera unity because it is the most effective formula and accepted by most Malaysians,” he said.
However, he insisted that PAS will not be working together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition or any of its component parties.
He also said that the above issues will be focused on during the 68th PAS Annual Meeting to be held in Alor Setar, Kedah on September 3 and 4.
On August 20, he said that PAS has yet to receive a motion to be discussed and debated at its upcoming general assembly on whether it should continue its political cooperation with Umno through Muafakat Nasional (MN).
He also said that PAS was trying to find a way to avoid a clash with Umno in GE15 which is seen to be detrimental to the solidarity of the ummah.
About 1,300 delegates will be attending the assembly to be held at the Kedah PAS Complex, which is likely to be the last meeting before the upcoming GE15, he added.
He said that PAS has invited representatives from Perikatan Nasional component parties, Umno’s top leadership and Gerakan Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. MALAY MAIL
PM Ismail Sabri denies pressure and sack threat from party top leadership at Umno’s weekend meet
The Umno vice-president described the atmosphere at the Umno supreme council meeting last Saturday evening as “mesra” — Malay for friendly — even though he had been the target of jibes and jeers from Umno grassroots leaders who attended a special briefing with party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier in the afternoon.
“No such thing,” he replied to reporters who asked him for comment that Umno had been pressuring him and that he would be sacked as vice-president and even expelled from the party if he did not comply with the top leadership’s wishes.
“Our discussion in the supreme council meeting was friendly. No issue. Sometimes, outsiders see differently,” he added after addressing civil servants at the Putrajaya International Convention Center here.
Zahid had called Umno division leaders for a special briefing on August 27 to discuss current affairs after his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak was sent to Kajang Prison last Tuesday after failing to overturn his conviction and 12-year sentence for embezzling RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.
In his speech, Zahid had called for Parliament to be dissolved soon to pave way for national elections to be held ahead of the government’s term expiry next year.
Umno division leaders attending the meeting jeered when Zahid mentioned Ismail Sabri’s name in his speech. MALAY MAIL