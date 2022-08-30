Takiyuddin: PAS will not dissolve state legislative assemblies earlier than March 2023

“PAS prioritises the concept of Ummah unification, which can be achieved through the collaboration of the main parties based on the concept of Malay-Muslim and Bumiputera unity because it is the most effective formula and accepted by most Malaysians,” he said.

He said PAS takes an open approach in finding the best formula to create political cooperation with any party that prioritises unity and harmony in facing the 15th general election (GE15) for the sake of national stability and the well-being of the people of various races and religions in this country.

However, he insisted that PAS will not be working together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition or any of its component parties.

He said PAS’ central leadership made the decisions in its daily committee meeting held yesterday.

He also said that the above issues will be focused on during the 68th PAS Annual Meeting to be held in Alor Setar, Kedah on September 3 and 4.

On August 20, he said that PAS has yet to receive a motion to be discussed and debated at its upcoming general assembly on whether it should continue its political cooperation with Umno through Muafakat Nasional (MN).

He also said that PAS was trying to find a way to avoid a clash with Umno in GE15 which is seen to be detrimental to the solidarity of the ummah.

About 1,300 delegates will be attending the assembly to be held at the Kedah PAS Complex, which is likely to be the last meeting before the upcoming GE15, he added.

He said that PAS has invited representatives from Perikatan Nasional component parties, Umno’s top leadership and Gerakan Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. MALAY MAIL

