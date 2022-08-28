HADI TO BE QUIZZED BY COPS OVER ‘THESE PEOPLE’ RACIAL REMARKS AGAINST NON-MALAYS – A RIGHT STEP IN THE ‘KELUARGA MALAYSIA’ DIRECTION

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman will summon PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for claiming that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras were at the root of corruption in the country.

In a statement, federal police headquarters said 28 reports had been received against Hadi, who is Marang MP. Investigations are being conducted by D5, the classified criminal investigation unit.

In a speech on Aug 20, Hadi had said corruption stemmed from those who reaped profit through illegal means. He said the majority of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy were non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras.

He said it had reached a point that “these people” ended up controlling the country’s economy and using their money to taint politics, the administration and judiciary.

The police investigation is under a Penal Code provision on statements conducive to public mischief and incitement, and for abuse of network services under the communications act.

Bukit Aman urged the public to be aware and sensitive about issues that could disrupt religious and racial harmony.

“Strict action will be taken against any parties that act in any way that can disrupt public peace and security,” the police statement said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

