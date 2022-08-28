ANYTHING TO DO WITH RAFIZI’S RM9 BIL COMBAT SHIP EXPOSES? – RAFIZI ALLY GETS DEATH THREAT, PKR OFFICE IN JB GETS TORCHED

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir says he has received death threats from a Facebook user.

Akmal, who is also a PKR central leadership council member, said there had been a written message along with 27 voice messages with threats and insults on Thursday and Friday.

He said the Johor Bahru PKR branch office in Larkin, which also acts as the Johor Bahru constituency’s service centre, was torched at around 6am.

“Based on closed circuit TV footage and inspections at the location, the incident was an act of mischief and sabotage with five tyres being placed in front of the office and torched.

“I’m unsure whether the threats and arson involve the same individual, but to claim both are just coincidences is odd due to the timing,” he told reporters at the office here today.

He said the fire caused some damage, including to the roller shutter, two air conditioning units and the office wall.

Akmal said a police report was lodged at 2.15pm. South Johor Bahru district police chief Raub Selamat confirmed receiving the report on the threats and arson.

He said police were investigating the fire and the death threat.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

