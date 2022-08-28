AS ZAHID RAVES & RANTS, ISMAIL SABRI STAYS COOL ABOUT GE15 DATE – INDEED, IT’S CLEAR ZAHID’S ‘FREE NAJIB’ CAMPAIGN IS TO SAVE OWN SKIN

SERDANG: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has remained evasive on whether the 15th general election (GE15) will be brought forward, after the Umno Supreme Council reportedly discussed the matter last night.
“Wait, wait,” Ismail told reporters when asked about when he intends to dissolve Parliament to make way for GE15.
The government’s term ends next July and the general election must be held on or before Sept 16 next year.
Last night, Ismail attended the Supreme Council meeting chaired by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Zahid had earlier said the party’s insistence that GE15 be held this year would be discussed at the meeting.
However, so far, the Umno headquarters has not issued any statement on the outcome of the meeting.
Speculations have been rife that Ismail would call for polls as early as November, fuelled by the government’s announcement that the 2023 budget would be tabled in Parliament on Oct 7, three weeks earlier than previously scheduled. FMT
Klang MP: Zahid’s ‘free Najib’ campaign is to save own skin
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s emotional defence of jailed ex-premier Najib Abdul Razak is nothing more than an attempt to save his own skin, said Klang MP Charles Santiago.
Yesterday, Zahid rallied Umno members behind a petition to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong seeking a pardon for Najib, who was currently serving his 12-year prison sentence and has to pay an RM210 million fine.
Speaking at a special briefing for Umno members, Zahid also announced that Najib’s Facebook posts would be published and weaponised against its enemies.
“It’s not complicated. Zahid is playing to the peoples’ gallery, especially those who don’t quite understand why the Federal Court disallowed the admission of new evidence or an adjournment.
“Is it only to free Najib? No. It’s also to save his own skin,” said Charles.
Charles also pointed out that Zahid was emulating Najib’s successful manipulation of social media, which made it difficult for some to believe that he looted money from SRC International.
“And Zahid is now doing the same,” he said, adding that a royal pardon would make a mockery of the country’s judiciary.
On Thursday, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim also urged those seeking a royal pardon to read and understand the gravity of Najib’s actions.
Anwar said, “Once we read and know, then we won’t defend (Najib).”
Meanwhile, electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 also condemned those who unashamedly instructed Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to seek Najib’s pardon and for an early dissolution of Parliament.
Bersih accused these groups of plotting to install a new government that would seek a pardon for Najib, pressure judges, and perhaps withdraw charges in other corruption cases.
The tabling of Budget 2023 has been brought forward by three weeks to Oct 7, fuelling speculation that Parliament will be dissolved the day after.
No one above law
“We, the people, need to wake up and fight back.
“The one thing we can do for our country today, as we approach Merdeka Day, is to ensure no one is above the law and no one can hold this country for ransom,” Charles said.
The DAP lawmaker said Najib belongs to a privileged group of people who resort to underhanded tactics to evade imprisonment, and the people must unite to display their might to oppose it.
“Let’s show how powerful we are as ‘One’ people.
“Let’s come together to oppose crafty tactics to free a convicted criminal,” he said. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
