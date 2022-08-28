AS ZAHID RAVES & RANTS, ISMAIL SABRI STAYS COOL ABOUT GE15 DATE – INDEED, IT’S CLEAR ZAHID’S ‘FREE NAJIB’ CAMPAIGN IS TO SAVE OWN SKIN

SERDANG: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has remained evasive on whether the 15th general election (GE15) will be brought forward, after the Umno Supreme Council reportedly discussed the matter last night.

“Wait, wait,” Ismail told reporters when asked about when he intends to dissolve Parliament to make way for GE15.

Ismail spoke to reporters at an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the community development department (Kemas) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang.

The government’s term ends next July and the general election must be held on or before Sept 16 next year.

Last night, Ismail attended the Supreme Council meeting chaired by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid had earlier said the party’s insistence that GE15 be held this year would be discussed at the meeting.

However, so far, the Umno headquarters has not issued any statement on the outcome of the meeting.

Speculations have been rife that Ismail would call for polls as early as November, fuelled by the government’s announcement that the 2023 budget would be tabled in Parliament on Oct 7, three weeks earlier than previously scheduled. FMT

