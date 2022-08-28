WHO BECOMES PM IF ‘SOMETHING’ HAPPENS TO ISMAIL SABRI – PM ESCORTED TO UMNO HQ BY ARMOURED CAR & BALACLAVA-CLAD COPS – ‘THE THREAT IS REAL’ – ISMAIL IS INDEED UP AGAINST THE COUNTRY’S 2 MOST DANGEROUS & DESPERATE CRIMINALS – ONE OF THEM IS RECENTLY-JAILED NAJIB & THE OTHER IS STILL ON TRIAL

Photos of armoured car spark jibes at Umno ‘war’

The armoured vehicle and balaclava-clad police seen at the car park of the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, where Umno headquarters is located. (Twitter pic)

PETALING JAYA:Pictures of an armoured vehicle said to have escorted the prime minister’s car to the Umno headquarters tonight set tongues wagging on social media.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob had gone there to attend a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council, as a vice-president.

One social media user who posted the pictures of the vehicle on Twitter said Ismail had been escorted to the meeting by “police and commandos”.

FMT cannot independently verify the claim although many police personnel were spotted at the car park.

Some who commented on the pictures talked of an “internal war” that has started, while another said it was a “safety measure” as “something was about to happen soon”.

One user identified as “Mi” said while it was overkill for Ismail to be escorted by an armoured vehicle but it was “better to be safe than sorry”.

“The threat is real”, the user said.

The vehicle is believed to be a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle.

