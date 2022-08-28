KUALA LUMPUR: Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is questioning why the attorney general (AG) appointed was not from “one of our own”.

She said in other parts of the world, a prime minister would appoint “his own person” to be the AG.

“If the power to change the AG is in the hands of the prime minister, why didn’t he change the AG when this was under his jurisdiction?

“I just want to ask this, why can’t the AG be changed?” she said to loud applause from the floor at the Umno special briefing on Saturday (Aug 27).

“I’ve been an Umno division leader for more than 20 years. Of course, the division secretary is my own man, and so is the information chief because I appointed them,” she said.

Azalina also questioned why the Federal Court rejected former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bid to postpone proceedings after changing his team of lawyers.

“Why can’t we change lawyers? If he is guilty, even if he changes his lawyers 10 times, he will still be guilty.

“So what can we do now? We must fight. If you are brave enough, let’s fight today,” she told the audience who responded with loud cheering and applause.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence for misappropriating RM42mil involving SRC International Sdn Bhd fund. ANN

Sesiapa pun jadi PM, AG mesti orang dia – Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR – Sesiapa pun yang dilantik menjadi Perdana Menteri mesti melantik Peguam Negara (AG) dalam kalangan orang beliau.

Penasihat Undang-Undang kepada Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said berkata demikian dalam sesi taklimat khas Presiden UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi di sini hari ini.

Beliau berkata, jawatan itu penting bagi Perdana Menteri kerana ia adalah jawatan yang dilantik oleh orang nombor satu negara di mana mendapat perkenan Yang di-Petuan Agong.

“Sesiapa pun jadi Perdana Menteri, Peguam negara mesti ‘orang dia’ sebab dilantik.

“Peguam Negara mesti ikut suara kepimpinan negara,” katanya.

Azalina juga mendakwa perbicaraan bekas Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Najib Razak di Mahkamah Persekutuan minggu lalu adalah sesuatu yang pelik.

“Peguam Najib nak tangguh tiga bulan pun tak boleh, Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah mohon tangguh sehari sebab pakai baju tak sesuai pun tak dibenarkan,” katanya lagi.

Taklimat Presiden UMNO yang diadakan hari ini akan diteruskan dengan ucapan daripada isteri Najib dan dua anaknya iaitu Nooryana dan Datuk Nizar.

Kemuncak sesi taklimat hari ini adalah ucapan Presiden UMNO, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi dihadap lebih 3,000 ahli parti yang hadir. – MalaysiaGazette

ANN / MALAYSIA GAZETTE

