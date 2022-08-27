ISMAIL SABRI HANGS ON – DESPITE UMNO MEETING TURNING UGLY ON HIM – AS ZAHID, NAJIB & COURT CLUSTER THROW THEIR LAST DESPERATE CARDS AT HIM – WHAT ELSE CAN THEY DO BUT DEMAND GE15 TO SAVE THEMSELVES FROM JAIL? EVEN IF THEY SACK HIM, ISMAIL WILL STILL BE PM!

PETALING JAYA: Sacking party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno would be a senseless move that would leave Umno at a great disadvantage, say two political analysts.

Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow of Akademi Nusantara, said Umno would need compelling reasons to give Ismail the boot.

It was not enough to accuse him of failing to do enough to help Najib Razak in his appeal against his conviction on corruption charges.

Nor was there justification in the fact that Ismail, who is prime minister, is keeping the date of the coming general election close to his chest.

Azmi said Umno would not have any added advantage if the prime minister was not someone from their own party. “So Ismail’s position as the prime minister for the time being is quite safe.”

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said there was no use in sacking Ismail from Umno, as he would still remain the prime minister.

The rest of his Cabinet were not likely to step down, and those from Umno would still want to remain in government, he said. Umno itself would want to be part of the government when the general election is called.

“So it doesn’t make sense (to sack Ismail from the party),” he said.

Azmi said Bersatu and the opposition parties would come to Ismail’s defence as they did not want the general election to be held soon.

“Maybe there will be uneasiness in Umno if Ismail is sacked from the party as he is a vice president and he would have some grassroots support,” he told FMT.

The analysts’ comments came in response to recent reports, quoting sources, claiming that the party had given Ismail an ultimatum to remove Attorney-General Idrus Harun and Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, seek a royal pardon for Najib, and call for an early general election.

The reports claimed that Ismail would be sacked from the party if he failed to comply with such demands.

However, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan has denied the allegations, saying the discussions of the political bureau, which Ismail attended, were about preparations for the general election. FMT