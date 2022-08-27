ISMAIL SABRI HANGS ON – DESPITE UMNO MEETING TURNING UGLY ON HIM – AS ZAHID, NAJIB & COURT CLUSTER THROW THEIR LAST DESPERATE CARDS AT HIM – WHAT ELSE CAN THEY DO BUT DEMAND GE15 TO SAVE THEMSELVES FROM JAIL? EVEN IF THEY SACK HIM, ISMAIL WILL STILL BE PM!
August 27, 2022
Sacking Ismail would be senseless of Umno, say analysts
PETALING JAYA: Sacking party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno would be a senseless move that would leave Umno at a great disadvantage, say two political analysts.
Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow of Akademi Nusantara, said Umno would need compelling reasons to give Ismail the boot.
It was not enough to accuse him of failing to do enough to help Najib Razak in his appeal against his conviction on corruption charges.
Nor was there justification in the fact that Ismail, who is prime minister, is keeping the date of the coming general election close to his chest.
Azmi said Umno would not have any added advantage if the prime minister was not someone from their own party. “So Ismail’s position as the prime minister for the time being is quite safe.”
James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said there was no use in sacking Ismail from Umno, as he would still remain the prime minister.
The rest of his Cabinet were not likely to step down, and those from Umno would still want to remain in government, he said. Umno itself would want to be part of the government when the general election is called.
“So it doesn’t make sense (to sack Ismail from the party),” he said.
Azmi said Bersatu and the opposition parties would come to Ismail’s defence as they did not want the general election to be held soon.
“Maybe there will be uneasiness in Umno if Ismail is sacked from the party as he is a vice president and he would have some grassroots support,” he told FMT.
The analysts’ comments came in response to recent reports, quoting sources, claiming that the party had given Ismail an ultimatum to remove Attorney-General Idrus Harun and Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, seek a royal pardon for Najib, and call for an early general election.
The reports claimed that Ismail would be sacked from the party if he failed to comply with such demands.
However, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan has denied the allegations, saying the discussions of the political bureau, which Ismail attended, were about preparations for the general election. FMT
PM arrives for Umno supreme council meet, other leaders already present
KUALA LUMPUR: Umno leaders have arrived to attend the party supreme council meeting on Saturday (Aug 27) night.
While the agenda of the meeting is not immediately known, it is believed the 15th general election (GE15) will be high on the programme’s list.
Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be chairing the meeting, expected to start at 9pm.
Among leaders seen entering Menara Dato Onn are supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Terengganu Umno chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said.
Prime Minister and party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived for the meeting at about 8.40pm.
He was absent at the Umno special briefing held earlier due to his engagement commitment as Prime Minister.
At the special briefing, Ahmad Zahid said he would bring the party’s call for Parliament to be dissolved at the supreme council meeting tonight.
He said calls for polls were getting too loud to be ignored. ANN
Ahmad Zahid: Umno to start petition drive for Najib’s royal pardon, ‘weaponise’ ex-PM’s Facebook posts
Umno members holding up placards in support of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib during the Umno special briefing for divisional committee members and leaders at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL), August 27, 2022.
KUALA LUMPUR— Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party would be organising a petition drive to push for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s royal pardon.
He said all branch and division members would be instructed to participate to show their support for their former president who was incarcerated last week.
We need to be ready and support the royal pardon petition campaign when the time comes.
“We leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to evaluate and implement it later,” said Ahmad Zahid during his special briefing for Umno members today.
Ahmad Zahid said that was one of four measures that party members would be undertaking after the briefing.
He also said Najib’s Facebook posts would be compiled and published.
“The thought and spirit of this writing must be polished and used constantly as a ‘live’ weapon that Umno can deploy against our political enemies.
“Umno members should also each write a note and give words of encouragement and thanks to him (Najib).
“The headquarters will collect them into a letter from the people to give him solace during his confinement,” he said.
Among the other speakers at the event today were Najib’s children Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib and Nooryana Najwa Najib, as well as Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.
Nooryana shared her last interaction with her father before he was sent to prison, during which he handed her a tie.
“He told me, ‘Please keep this tie for me. I love this tie’,” she said while holding up the accessory.
Meanwhile, Nizar, who has been touted as a replacement for his father in the Pekan parliamentary constituency, said that while expected, it was still hard for the family to accept the court’s decision.
“It felt like we had been kicked and slapped many times. That was how painful it was for us,” he said.
He said his family would remain strong in the face of Najib’s jailing. MALAY MAIL
Ismail Sabri roundly booed by Umno members as Zahid asks him to abide by party’s wishes
Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at an Umno special briefing with divisional committee members and leaders at World Trade Centre (WTCKL) Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR— Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was booed by thousands of Umno members during party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s special address today.
During his speech today, more than 1,000 party members in the Merdeka Hall at World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur booed in unison on four separate occasions when Ahmad Zahid referred to Ismail Sabri.
Members also shouted, “Where is Mail (Ismail)?” as he was the only prominent party leader seemingly absent from today’s special presidential address.
Ahmad Zahid also again called for Parliament to be dissolved soon, to pave the way for a general election (GE15).
Ahmad Zahid said that he, along with deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and other leadership, will raise the matter at tonight’s Umno Supreme Council meeting which Ismail Sabri is required to attend.
“(Be) ready to face the GE anytime. Barisan Nasional’s big victory is a reinforcement of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s struggle for the party and the country.
“We believe that the government led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will not let this hope fade away even if the date of the general election is delayed,” he told party members who responded with chants of “Bubar! (Dissolve)”.
Ahmad Zahid said that the demand for GE15 to be called was consistent as Umno wanted a stable mandate, saying that the current government is not a “real” Umno government as it has to share power.
He said the current reality was an unstable political scenario had put the country’s economy in an increasingly precarious state as Ismail Sabri had to depend on an agreement with the Opposition to retain power.
“The stability and virtue that is chanted is like a mere fairy tale. The fact is stable politics does not depend on a few sheets of paper alone. “This is not the decision of Zahid Hamidi or Tok Mat Hasan. This is the voice and decision of the Supreme Council, the Umno General Assembly and the Umno Special General Assembly,” he said referring to decision made by the party.
Also present were members of Najib’s family, including his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, son Pekan Umno Youth chief Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib and daughter Nooryana Najib.
Meanwhile, Najib’s legal counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Datuk Zaid Ibrahim recounted the case to the Umno members.
Ahmad Zahid’s special briefing to party members came less than a week after media reports of a tense Umno political bureau meeting on August 24.
In particular, Ismail Sabri was allegedly pressured to intervene in former prime minister Najib’s incarceration during the meeting.
However, several Umno leaders have denied the matter. MALAY MAIL