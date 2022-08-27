MAHATHIR SAYS ‘NO’ TO GE15 THIS YEAR – ISMAIL SABRI GOVT NOT PREPARED, ONLY ZAHID WANTS POLLS THIS YEAR – BUT TO NO AVAIL BECAUSE UMNO WON’T WIN BIG AS COURT CLUSTER CLAIMS – ‘I AM CONFIDENT THIS TIME THERE IS NO PARTY WHICH CAN GET MORE THAN 50% MAJORITY,’ SAYS DR M – EVEN AS HE RUBBISHES TALK HIS GTA WILL WORK WITH UMNO

No one party can command more than 50% majority in GE15, says Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: No one party would be able to command a more than 50% majority in the upcoming 15th General Elections (GE15), said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I am confident that this time there is no party which can get more than 50%,” the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) Chairman told reporters at a press conference after the launch of Parti Berjasa’s “Impian Nasional Berjasa 2040.”

He said this is because there were many parties contesting and each had their own desires to have the prime minister from their own party.

Dr M: Govt not prepared, GE15 unlikely this year

KUALA LUMPUR: It is unlikely that the 15th General Election (GE15) will be held this year, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairman said he does not expect the polls to be called before Budget 2023.

The government’s annual spending Bill, which was initially scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 28 have been brought forward to Oct 7, fuelling speculation that polls will be called this year.

The former premier said that GE15 cannot be held early as the government is also unprepared.

“The government is trying to find a slot when it will be well accepted by the people.

“At the moment, it has been rejected by the people. This we can see from what has been happening these last few days,” he said at a press conference after launching Parti Berjasa Malaysia’s Impian Nasional 2040.

“Personally, I don’t think it (GE15) is this year but we don’t know because Zahid (Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) wants to prepare for the polls this year,” added Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir said this is because Ahmad Zahid is facing charges in court, however adding that he thinks Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) is not so keen,” he said.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman said Ismail Sabri may want to stay as prime minister for as long as he can, adding that the government will only call for polls when it believes it can win.

Parti Berjasa recently announced a collaboration with several other parties under the GTA coalition.

