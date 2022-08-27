‘ONLY ALLAH UNDERSTANDS MY SACRIFICES THROUGHOUT THIS JOURNEY’ – NAJIB’S FINAL WORDS BEFORE GOING TO PRISON – INDEED, ONLY GOD KNOWS HOW MUCH NAJIB ACTUALLY STOLE – AND WHERE HE HAS STASHED THE LOOT ACCUMULATED OVER THE DECADES

As the day of the Federal Court’s verdict loomed and facing the likelihood of being sent to prison, former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak penned his final words and argued that all he wanted to do was to lead Malaysia with a sincere heart and give its people his best.

In his 46 years in politics, he said he had seen treachery, cruelty, enmity, and sincerity repaid with betrayal. And through it all, he said he could only be himself and be a gentleman.

“I have led Malaysia for nearly 10 years. Some say I rose without stepping over my opponents and fell without dragging down my allies.

“I guess in politics, you should never be a gentleman. But that’s my personality, how can I be someone I am not?

“All this while, I only wanted to give my best effort. All I wanted to do was give my best and do what I could,” he wrote before going on to list his achievements. However, he did not specifically touch on the charges of corruption and money laundering he faced in court.

His writing was posted on Facebook last night but was dated Aug 22 – a day before the Federal Court upheld his guilty verdict in the SRC International case and committed him to prison.

Najib is sentenced to 12 years jail and RM210 million fine, and an additional five years if he could not pay the fine.

“When my message is published, my fate has already been decided. I may no longer have the opportunity to share my thoughts with all of you.

“Perhaps this is all I could leave behind,” he wrote in the opening of his message.

Direct cash transfers

Among his achievements, Najib said he oversaw the doubling of Malaysia’s economy to RM1.4 trillion, while enlarging Tabung Haji and the Employees’ Provident Fund’s assets and Petronas’ reserves severalfold.

He also gave the people aid through schemes like Klinik 1Malaysia, Urban Transformation Centres, and direct cash transfers for the poor.

“I have never left the people, I was only interested in doing my job, giving my best […] It is okay if no one appreciates these. Such is life after all.

“I am sincere in leading Malaysia. I gave my best, and tried my best. It does not matter if no one appreciates. Only Allah is omniscient, only Allah understands my sacrifices throughout this journey,” he wrote.