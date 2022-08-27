‘THIS YEAR OR NEXT YEAR, GOD WILLING, BN WILL SUFFER A MORE DISASTROUS DEFEAT’ – MUHYIDDIN WARNS ISMAIL SABRI TO NEGOTIATE WITH PN BEFORE CALLING FOR GE15 – SLAMS CORRUPT UMNO’S ‘TAKE WHATEVER YOU CAN’ STYLE

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob should negotiate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) before he sets a date for the next general election as this was part of an agreement between them, said the coalition chairperson.

Muhyiddin Yassin reminded Ismail Sabri that they had inked a deal which states that if the prime minister wants to call for polls, he has to negotiate with PN first as the coalition is also part of the government.

“But I don’t know if he still remembers the agreement,” he quipped while delivering a keynote address at the first PN convention in Serdang today.

“In any case, we are ready to face election at any time. So if tomorrow the prime minister seeks an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ask for permission to dissolve Parliament, we, anak jantan (real men) are ready to enter the ring,” he added.

The former prime minister said he enjoyed reading BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that BN may lose if the election is called next year.

“Even if the polls are held this year, God willing, BN will suffer a more disastrous defeat,” he added.

Muhyiddin: PN different from BN, we are not a ‘take whatever’ coalition