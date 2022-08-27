‘THIS YEAR OR NEXT YEAR, GOD WILLING, BN WILL SUFFER A MORE DISASTROUS DEFEAT’ – MUHYIDDIN WARNS ISMAIL SABRI TO NEGOTIATE WITH PN BEFORE CALLING FOR GE15 – SLAMS CORRUPT UMNO’S ‘TAKE WHATEVER YOU CAN’ STYLE
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob should negotiate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) before he sets a date for the next general election as this was part of an agreement between them, said the coalition chairperson.
Muhyiddin Yassin reminded Ismail Sabri that they had inked a deal which states that if the prime minister wants to call for polls, he has to negotiate with PN first as the coalition is also part of the government.
“But I don’t know if he still remembers the agreement,” he quipped while delivering a keynote address at the first PN convention in Serdang today.
“In any case, we are ready to face election at any time. So if tomorrow the prime minister seeks an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to ask for permission to dissolve Parliament, we, anak jantan (real men) are ready to enter the ring,” he added.
The former prime minister said he enjoyed reading BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement that BN may lose if the election is called next year.
“Even if the polls are held this year, God willing, BN will suffer a more disastrous defeat,” he added.
Muhyiddin: PN different from BN, we are not a ‘take whatever’ coalition
Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin has urged Malaysians not to vote for BN in the next general election, as he said it’s a coalition that takes advantage of the people.
The former prime minister pointed out that in comparison to BN, the PN administration really cared for the rakyat and implemented people-centric measures when the country was hit by economic, political and health crises.
“I saw a recent viral video on BN chairperson (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s) speech at the Selangor BN convention. He instructed the finance minister (Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz) ‘not to take advantage, but to take whatever you can’.
“He said this on a serious note and was met with laughter from the audience. The issue is everyone who attended the event understood what he meant.
“We understood what he meant too,” Muhyiddin said while delivering a keynote address at the first PN convention in Selangor today.
“This is the difference between PN and BN. I instructed the finance minister to give money to those in need while the BN chairperson directed the minister to use whatever is available as long as it benefits them,” he added.
The Pagoh MP said although BN and PN are almost the same in name, the two coalitions are “as far apart as heaven and earth”.
During the Selangor BN convention on July 31, Zahid said the Selangor Umno chief had arranged for “gula” (sweets).
“The person bearing the sweets was Zafrul… I want to warn Zafrul. Don’t take advantage. Take what you can,” said Zahid, cryptically.
Zafrul is currently the finance minister. He was recently appointed Selangor BN treasurer.
Corruption is downfall of any party
Muhyiddin said moving ahead, Malaysia must have a culture, politics, and government management ecosystem that is free of corruption.
“Past experience teaches us that a political culture surrounded by corrupt practices is a destructive evil.
“The practice of ‘taking what you can’ or ‘shooting what you can’ or mere ‘talking’ cannot become a culture in PN. Such practice, if allowed to fester, will result in the downfall of any political pary, society, and country,” Muhyiddin said.
Today’s PN convention is meant for allies in the coalition to discuss their strategies and strengthen their unity ahead of the next general election.
The convention was attended by 1,300 delegates from PN component parties Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).
The convention is amid concerns raised that the 15th general election could be the coalition’s last stand with its allies risking being wiped out.
MKINI
.