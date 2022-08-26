Govt led by Umno man but held hostage by its enemies, says Zaid

PETALING JAYA: A former Umno minister has reminded party members that the government of the day is controlled by its enemies even though it is led by an Umno man.

Zaid Ibrahim, who was with Umno until 2008, also warned of the consequences for the Barisan Nasional (BN) lynchpin if the next general election (GE15) is delayed.

“If Umno loses again, it will be buried for good and (will) no longer become a platform for the struggle (of the Malays),” he said in a video on Facebook today.

The former law minister’s video comes ahead of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s special address to party leaders and members tomorrow afternoon.

