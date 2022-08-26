PETALING JAYA: A former Umno minister has reminded party members that the government of the day is controlled by its enemies even though it is led by an Umno man.
Zaid Ibrahim, who was with Umno until 2008, also warned of the consequences for the Barisan Nasional (BN) lynchpin if the next general election (GE15) is delayed.
“If Umno loses again, it will be buried for good and (will) no longer become a platform for the struggle (of the Malays),” he said in a video on Facebook today.
The former law minister’s video comes ahead of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s special address to party leaders and members tomorrow afternoon.
Something amiss when judicial system kinder to Nicky Liow than Najib, says Zaid
PETALING JAYA: Former law minister Zaid Ibrahim has called for “meaningful judicial reforms” for the protection of all citizens.
“If the son of Tun Abdul Razak cannot be guaranteed a fair trial, will we, ordinary citizens, get one?” he asked in a video addressing Umno members ahead of a special briefing by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tomorrow.
Referring to his experience defending former prime minister Najib Razak who failed to overturn his conviction and sentence on appeal earlier this week, Zaid asked: “Is it so unreasonable for us to ask our judges to allow us two months – not two years – to study the case?”
Najib never asked for the government to intervene to withdraw the charges against him or to influence the judges hearing his case, Zaid said.
“The accusations and slander which he was subject to are totally unfair,” he added.
“If the government in Putrajaya can exercise its discretion in favour of Nicky and the Gang, an underworld organisation of 14 gangsters including four Chinese nationals – If they can be freed by the attorney-general by way of just one letter of representation, why can’t a former prime minister be given an additional two months to prepare his submissions,” he asked.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.