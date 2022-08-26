ANOTHER UMNO MP ‘ABUSES THE COURT PROCESS’ – ‘UNHAPPY’ COURT WARNS BALING MP, POSTPONES VERDICT TO SEPT 5 – ALTHOUGH IT IS READY TO DELIVER JUDGMENT TODAY ITSELF

Former Tabung Haji chairman Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim has failed to show up in the Court of Appeal for his hearing today, citing ill health.

THE Court of Appeal’s decision on Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s appeal to strike out his corruption and money laundering case has been postponed to September 5 after the former Tabung Haji chairman missed his date with court due to ill health.

Justice Kamaludin Md Said, who led a three-member panel, told the Umno Supreme Council member’s lawyer that it was unbecoming of the politician not to turn up in court.

“We have postponed this case many times.

“We don’t dispute his health condition but don’t abuse the process,” he was reported as saying.

Kamaludin said that the court was ready to deliver its judgment today.

This was the fourth postponement of the case.

Earlier Azeez’s lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad informed the court that his client could not attend the hearing because he was receiving treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for gastroenteritis.

On July 1, the appeals court rescheduled its decision on the Baling lawmaker after his lawyers submitted a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating “new leads” in his case.

Azeez, 55, is appealing against the High Court’s decision on March 12 last year, which dismissed his application to strike out three corruption charges involving RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, and 10 money-laundering charges involving RM13.9 million, which he allegedly received from Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd.

For the three corruption charges, he is alleged to have committed the offences at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak, Kuala Lumpur, on December 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank, Puchong City Centre, Selangor, on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

On the money-laundering charges, Azeez is alleged to have committed the offences in the Klang Valley between March 8, 2010 and August 30, 2018.

