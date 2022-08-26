BOMBSHELL – BACKROOM DEALS – AND ZAHID, DESPITE THE WILD POSTURING, NOWHERE IN THE SNAP GE15 PICTURE – SO WHAT IF ISMAIL SABRI BRINGS FORWARD THE BUDGET DATE? CAN IT PASSED WITHOUT DAP OR PAKATAN’S SUPPORT – SO WHY IS ZAHID TRYING TO TALK TOUGH? HE CAN ONLY GNASH HIS DENTURES & WAIT TO JOIN BESTIE NAJIB IN KAJANG!

On 22nd August, 2022 the Umno desperados held an emergency meeting quite early in the morning. There were about 70+ division heads at the meeting. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri did not attend.

It was reported that the meeting discussed that PM Ismail Sabri should interfere with the Court to help with Najib’s application to postpone his trial.

Folks say that is not correct. That the meeting did not discuss Najib’s trial at all. Instead the meeting was about calling for early elections.



Where was Ismail Sabri that morning of 22nd August, 2022? Again folks say that Ismail Sabri was actually meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed at Dr M’s house. Surprised?

I heard it from one source. Then I saw this video featuring that “lobak” fellow :

This video which I believe was recorded on the same date (22nd August) is the voice version only. There is another version which shows “lobak” speaking. Anyway at 40 seconds into the video lobak says about Ismail Sabri “Hari ini dia pergi jumpa dengan Mahathir“.

This seems to confirm what I had heard earlier, that Ismail Sabri did meet Dr Mahathir. So what did they discuss?



There are two major events to consider :

1. Once again the next Budget (Budget 2023) will have to be presented and approved in Parliament in October. Can the government do this without that MoU with the DAP?

Another person told me the DAP is in discussions with Umno – and now the lobak fellow says this as well in the video (he mentions PH). I think it is a waste of time talking to Zahid.

2. When the general elections come around (well that will be next year), who will approve the list of Parliamentary (and State) candidates for UMNO and give them the all important surat watikah ? I dont think it will be Zahid. But that “who” may be decided quite soon. Just after the fat Lady sings – at the end of the trial. So these are current issues.

No. 1 is more important than No. 2

‘Hold GE or be sacked’ – conflicting accounts of Umno’s ‘ultimatum’ for PM

Editor’s note: The article has been amended to reflect Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan’s denial. Conflicting accounts have emerged on what transpired at the Umno political bureau meeting on Wednesday, a day after former premier Najib Abdul Razak failed to overturn his conviction and prison sentence. According to one Umno and government source, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was purportedly told to hold the general election as soon as possible or be sacked from the party. However, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan denied this. “False, slander”, he told Malaysiakini in a text message. Whereas Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki described this as an attempt to tarnish Umno’s image and create a negative perception. The source claimed the meeting was tense, and some of those present raised their voices at Ismail Sabri, who is the Umno vice-president, on several matters, including Najib’s incarceration. The political bureau, alleged the source, was displeased with the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the former premier’s conviction and sentence in relation to the SRC International case. “So the prime minister was told to expedite the election, among other things. He was given an ultimatum, which included being sacked from Umno,” the source told Malaysiakini. The source claimed that the meeting also discussed the possibility of securing a royal pardon for Najib, who is embroiled in ongoing legal battles over charges related to 1MDB. However, the source declined to reveal Ismail Sabri’s response to the demand during the meeting, which was chaired by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Najib’s supporters livid Meanwhile, another Umno leader who was present at the meeting also denied that such an ultimatum was issued. “The ultimatum to sack him (Ismail Sabri) was never raised during the meeting. “There were some who were emotional when discussing the matter (Najib’s imprisonment) but not in the meeting,” added the leader, who was present at the meeting. Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Najib’s supporters in Umno were livid with Ismail Sabri for allowing his former president to land in prison. Among them was former Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam, who wanted the party to sack or at least suspend Ismail Sabri. Umno is slated to meet its division leaders tomorrow. It is believed that the top leadership will be explaining issues concerning the election and Najib’s imprisonment. In a related development, The Vibes, quoting sources, claimed that the political bureau also demanded Ismail Sabri sack Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Attorney-General Idris Harun. Tengku Maimun headed the five-member Federal Court panel which dismissed Najib’s appeal. / MKINI

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

