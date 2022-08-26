AS ZAHID TALKS TOUGH, ISMAIL SABRI RELEASES THE PRESSURE VALVE – WITH EARLIER-THAN-EXPECTED BUDGET UNVEILING DATE – AHEAD OF ANOTHER NOISY, HASTILY-GATHERED UMNO MEETING THIS SATURDAY – BUT WHETHER ISMAILS REALLY DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT REMAINS TO BE SEEN

The tabling of Budget 2023 will now be pushed three weeks earlier than initially scheduled, confirmed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Budget 2023 will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 7, he said.

“Yes, it is true. The new session will start on Oct 3 actually,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted.

He, however, denied any link between the change of date of the new sitting and the next general election, which is speculated to be held this year as Umno has been mounting pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a snap poll.

“No, there is no discussion on the general election, which is very much still the prerogative of the prime minister (who will) go and seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (to dissolve the Parliament).

“Actually, the budget session starts in September and sometimes we had our budget done by September. It’s a bit late to have it by end of October.

“The prime minister is using his authority under Rule 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order to make it a bit early by about 20 over days,” said Wan Junaidi.

He added that the cabinet reached a consensus on the proposal brought by him to bring forward the next parliamentary sitting.

“I was the one who tabled the paper for a change of date and timing. As far as I am concerned, we have five outstanding bills that we tabled for the first reading in the last session and must be completed (by the next session).

“My arrangement is to ensure all the bills are passed,” he said.

The next sitting was initially slated to be held between Oct 28 and Dec 15 where Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz would table Budget 2023 on Oct 28.

Earlier today, The Star reported that Ismail Sabri informed the cabinet of the decision to reschedule the tabling of Budget 2023 at a meeting.

Malaysiakini reported today that the prime minister has been slapped with an ultimatum – hold the general election as soon as possible or be sacked from Umno, following an Umno political bureau meeting on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah said Budget 2023 would be tabled on Oct 28 as scheduled in Parliament’s calendar.

Last week, Wan Junaidi indicated that the next general election is likely to be called only after the tabling of the federal budget in Parliament.

“Once the budget is passed and the people felt its benefits, then it would be the right time to dissolve Parliament,” he had said. mkini

Umno won’t be swayed by calls to delay GE15, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Umno will not be swayed by the opposition’s calls for the next general election (GE15) to be delayed, says party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. In a Facebook post, Zahid said the opposition was merely seeking to delay GE15 to buy time to organise its strategy and launch more attacks against Umno. He called on Umno members to close ranks and remain loyal to any decision the party leadership made, adding that its strength was in grassroots loyalty. “Let us not be manipulated by our political enemies,” he said. “Don’t even give an inch of room for the opposition to destroy Umno.” Last Monday, an emergency meeting of all Umno division leaders was held at Menara Dato Onn to discuss candidate selection for GE15. According to Sungai Besar Umno chief Jamal Yunos, 158 division leaders had called for GE15 to be held immediately. He said Zahid would relay this to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the next Umno Supreme Council meeting. GE15 has to be held by September next year, but some Umno leaders have been calling for it to be held this year following Barisan Nasional’s convincing victory in recent state elections. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

