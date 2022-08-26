‘BOSSKU’ IN UMNO IS NOW ISMAIL SABRI – WITH NAJIB STALWARTS, PREVIOUSLY SO BRAVE, NOW CALLING IT ‘SLANDER OF THE HIGHEST ORDER’ – TO THREATEN ISMAIL SABRI WITH THE SACK IF HE DOES NOT REMOVE CJ & AG, CALL FOR SNAP GE15 & GET NAJIB A ROYAL PARDON

PETALING JAYA: Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan has denied reports that party leaders have given Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob an ultimatum to fulfill several demands or he will be sacked as the vice-president.

This follows reports quoting sources that Ismail had been told to remove Attorney-General Idrus Harun and Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, seek a royal pardon for Najib Razak, and call for the 15th general election (GE15).

The Umno warlords reportedly made these demands at its political bureau meeting on Wednesday, which Ismail attended.

Ahmad maintained that the reports were not true and that these demands were never made against the prime minister.

Describing it as “slander of the highest order”, he told FMT the reports were fake and ill-intentioned.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on the party’s divisional leaders to attend a special briefing on Saturday, scheduled to take place at Dewan Merdeka at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur at 2pm.

This comes after top party leaders met division heads on Aug 22, with Sungai Besar division chief Jamal Yunos later saying 158 of the 191 division leaders are calling for GE15 to be held immediately.

Zahid had also called for calm after the Federal Court upheld Najib’s SRC International conviction and sentence.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM210 million in 2020 after he was convicted on seven charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

His conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeal in December 2021 and affirmed by the Federal Court on Tuesday. fmt

Wan Junaidi confirms Budget 2023 tabling on Oct 7, denies early GE link

The tabling of Budget 2023 will now be pushed three weeks earlier than initially scheduled, confirmed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. The Budget 2023 will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 7, he said. “Yes, it is true. The new session will start on Oct 3 actually,” he told Malaysiakini when contacted. He, however, denied any link between the change of date of the new sitting and the next general election, which is speculated to be held this year as Umno has been mounting pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a snap poll. “No, there is no discussion on the general election, which is very much still the prerogative of the prime minister (who will) go and seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (to dissolve the Parliament). “Actually, the budget session starts in September and sometimes we had our budget done by September. It’s a bit late to have it by end of October. “The prime minister is using his authority under Rule 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order to make it a bit early by about 20 over days,” said Wan Junaidi. He added that the cabinet reached a consensus on the proposal brought by him to bring forward the next parliamentary sitting. “I was the one who tabled the paper for a change of date and timing. As far as I am concerned, we have five outstanding bills that we tabled for the first reading in the last session and must be completed (by the next session). “My arrangement is to ensure all the bills are passed,” he said. The next sitting was initially slated to be held between Oct 28 and Dec 15 where Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz would table Budget 2023 on Oct 28. Earlier today, The Star reported that Ismail Sabri informed the cabinet of the decision to reschedule the tabling of Budget 2023 at a meeting. Malaysiakini reported today that the prime minister has been slapped with an ultimatum – hold the general election as soon as possible or be sacked from Umno, following an Umno political bureau meeting on Wednesday. Yesterday, Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah said Budget 2023 would be tabled on Oct 28 as scheduled in Parliament’s calendar. Last week, Wan Junaidi indicated that the next general election is likely to be called only after the tabling of the federal budget in Parliament. “Once the budget is passed and the people felt its benefits, then it would be the right time to dissolve Parliament,” he had said. mkini