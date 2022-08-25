‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ NAJIB WILL GET A ROYAL PARDON – MAHATHIR PULLS MALAYSIANS BACK TO EARTH AGAIN – HIGHLIGHTING THE DISTRESSING LINKS THAT HAVE LONG TRAPPED THE COUNTRY IN FEUDALISM, RACISM & CORRUPTION

Even from jail, Najib will remain a political kingmaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak may be behind bars, but the former prime minister will loom large over the next battle for control in the nation’s Parliament. Najib began serving a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday, after the Federal Court upheld his 2020 conviction for his role in one of the world’s largest financial scandals. While the decision bars Najib, 69, from running again and mounting a political comeback in upcoming elections, the disgraced former premier retains widespread popularity and deep influence in the ruling Umno. Umno remains committed to holding elections as soon as possible to take advantage of a better-than-expected economy and fractured opposition, a senior ruling party official said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who has pledged to hold elections at the “right time”, will have to maintain his alliance with Najib loyalists if he wants to keep his seat, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Such political calculations suggest that Najib, who was the prime minister from 2009 to 2018, will likely continue to reign as a political kingmaker. He has attempted to recast himself as a man of the people while battling five criminal cases related to theft from 1MDB and helped Umno win a string of local elections in the past year. “We’ve learned in Malaysian political life that no one is finished,” said Bridget Welsh, honorary research associate with the University of Nottingham Asia Research Institute Malaysia, who has been writing about local politics for over two decades. “He will continue to remain prominent and he still has his supporters.” A representative for Umno did not immediately respond to requests for comment. How that power struggle plays out ahead of the next elections, which must be held by September 2023, will determine whether Malaysia can regain stability and defend its status as the region’s third-largest economy. Malaysia has seen three prime ministers since an unlikely alliance between one-time Umno standard-bearer Dr Mahathir Mohamad and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim ousted Najib and forced Umno from power for the first time in six decades. Although a wave of party defections helped Ismail and Umno regain control over Parliament in August 2021, his grip on power in the nation of 33 million people remains shaky without fresh elections. Ismail has cultivated a reputation as a defender of the independent judiciary by allowing proceedings against Najib to continue and must tread carefully to avoid a repeat of the 2018 loss. Umno officials have said they want elections to be held in November. “The question now is how the party treats the Najib episode and whether it continues to be disconnected from the aspirations of Malaysians,” said Ibrahim Suffian, programme director and co-founder of Merdeka Center for Opinion Research, which carried out surveys since 2004. “They need to show that they’ve learned from mistakes of the past and not let the party agenda be bogged down by controversial leaders.” There is still a possibility, but a very unlikely one, that Najib could go free and return to the campaign trail in the next elections, since he could seek a review of the Federal Court’s decision or petition for a pardon from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. Mahathir told Bloomberg News earlier this week that he saw a “50-50 chance” that Najib would eventually get a pardon. Najib was convicted in July 2020 on charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of RM42 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International to his personal bank account. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges and claimed he was a “victim of a scam”. The SRC sentence, which included a RM210 million fine, was maintained by the Court of Appeal in December, with a judge referring to Najib’s actions as a “national embarrassment”. The Federal Court reaffirmed the earlier judgment on Tuesday. Political pressure While Ismail has so far remained silent on the ruling, some party officials have offered support for Najib. “Umno will stand together with (Najib) to face all the other cases against him and ensure that he gets justice and doesn’t become a victim of political pressure,” party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said. “We need to be calm and determined to pin down all the biases in the system to guarantee justice will be on the agenda.” Winning a national election will not be easy, a second senior Umno official said. And forming a minority government would entail settling scores with opposition groups, the official said. Still, Umno is confident that it can prevent Najib from becoming the focus of the campaign, the official said. The party is planning to contrast its longevity with the opposition’s dysfunction, including the collapse of Mahathir and Anwar’s coalition in 2020. Najib’s imprisonment “could hurt Umno in a way with regards to the politics of garnering support from the ground,” said Johan Saravanamuttu of Universiti Sains Malaysia. “On the other hand, it gives the current prime minister, Ismail, a stronger hand as he’s not hounded by the court cases of these individuals.” FMT

Dr Mahathir says ‘highly likely’ jailed Najib will get royal pardon

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s veteran politician Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that the disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who he helped bring down, was likely to receive a royal pardon and be released from a 12-year jail sentence for graft that he began this week.

Dr Mahathir, whose historic election victory in 2018 triggered Najib’s downfall, said delays in various trials related to the multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) would result in justice being denied.

Najib was first convicted in 2020 but he appealed to higher courts. On Tuesday, the country’s top court rejected his final appeal and upheld his 12-year jail sentence and a RM210 million fine for illegally receiving US$10 million (RM44.8 million) from a unit of 1MDB.

“For Najib, it is highly likely that he will be pardoned after being imprisoned,” the 97-year-old said in a statement.

He did not elaborate.

The palace of King Al-Sultan Abdullah, which received a petition for a pardon from Najib loyalists a day earlier, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mahathir’s remark.

Najib is believed to be close to some of Malaysia’s royals, and in May, Najib’s social media posts showed him attending Eid celebrations with the king.

But, there has been no indication so far on how the palace would respond to any pardon application by Najib, who held power for nine years until 2018.

Nor has there been any sign yet of how Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would regard a pardon for his old party leader, as he seeks to rehabilitate the image of the ruling United Malays National Organisation (Umno).

Having been sent to jail on Tuesday after losing his final appeal in one of the smaller cases related to the siphoning off of money from the state fund he co-founded in 2009, Najib was back in court on Thursday for a hearing in the largest case.

He was brought from the Kajang prison complex southeast of the capital to the Kuala Lumpur high court in a black police car under heavy security and was taken to the courtroom through a private entrance.

Najib was seated in the dock, wearing a dark suit and tie, as the hearing commenced.

The charges laid against him in this case include 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of abuse of power for allegedly receiving illegal transfers of at least RM2.3 billion between 2011 and 2014.

Najib also faces three other cases, and they all carry jail terms and heavy financial penalties.

Malaysian and U. investigators say US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, in a scandal that has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials worldwide. Over US$1 billion was traced to Najib’s bank accounts.

The former prime minister also faces bankruptcy, which cannot be pardoned and which would prevent him from running for elections.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing, and has painted himself as the victim of a political vendetta by his former mentor.

Dr Mahathir was already Malaysia’s longest serving prime minister when he first retired in 2003 after 22 years at the helm. He campaigned for Najib and Umno during the 2013 election but turned against his former protege as the scale of corruption at 1MDB began to emerge.

Leading an Opposition alliance of unlikely bedfellows, the nonagenarian Dr Mahathir defeated the Umno-led coalition, removing it from power for the first time since the formation of Malaysia six decades earlier.

Reinstalled as prime minister, Dr Mahathir reopened probes into 1MDB that led to Najib facing a total of 42 charges. Dr Mahathir subsequently resigned amid political turmoil as his alliance fell apart. — Reuters

NAJIB Razak is likely to receive a pardon at some point, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“(This is) because Najib’s SRC International case took a very long time (four years). Many (other) cases of theft, misuse of power and corruption involving political figures were delayed and not brought to court,” the Langkawi MP said in a statement today.

“Some criminals have even died. Delays in trials will result in justice being neglected,” he noted.

“There is an English saying that says ‘justice delayed is justice denied’, which we can translate as ‘justice delayed is justice neglected’.

“For Najib, there is a possibility he will be pardoned after being incarcerated, “ he said.

The Pejuang chairman said Najib is on trial for other charges as well, and these cases may also be delayed, while noting that judges themselves may not be too happy with more delays.

“The delay was made worse by Najib’s treatment of his lawyers and various reasons were used to delay and prevent the trial from reaching its conclusion,” he said in the statement.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court affirmed the High Court’s sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case and ordered him to begin his 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison.

He also has to pay a fine of RM210 million. `

While the SRC International case has concluded, Najib still has five ongoing trials, meaning he will be leaving the prison quite often to attend his court cases.

In the 1MDB trial, Najib is facing 25 charges.

Four of them are counts of abuse of power under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 for offences allegedly committed between February 24, 2011, and December 19, 2014.

The remaining 21 are for money laundering under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. The money laundering charges involve nine counts of receiving RM2.08 billion, seven counts of transferring RM2.19 billion and five counts of using RM22.65 million. TMI

