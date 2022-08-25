COME ON, UMNO-BN – KNOW SOME SHAME – VOTERS & THE WORLD ARE WATCHING! – PETITION AGAINST PARDON FOR NAJIB GETS 75,000 HITS IN JUST HOURS – ‘AN UMNO PRIME MINISTER. MALU LAH. THE SON OF ANOTHER UMNO PRIME MINISTER. LAGI MALU LAH’



Yesterday (about 24 hours ago) someone launched this online petition against giving Najib any pardons.

As you can see it has reached almost 75,000 hits since being launched. Change.org says this petition becomes one of the top signed !

Sending Najib to jail was a watershed moment in the history of this country. As I said yesterday there are no more sacred cows in this country. No one is above the law. More importantly no one is beyond the law. It took 10 years, but at last Najib has gone to jail. An Umno prime minister. Malu lah. The son of another Umno prime minister. Lagi malu lah.

However if Najib is pardoned, for whatever reason, it will become another water shed moment in the history of this country. Do believe me on this.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.