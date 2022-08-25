NAJIB ADAPTING TO NEW ROUTINE IN PRISON – ‘WE WILL MEET AS A FAMILY. DADDY WILL BE IN COURT FOR THE 1MDB TRIAL,’ SAYS DAUGHTER – INDEED, ROSMAH ESPECIALLY SHOULD PAY ATTENTION & TAKE NOTES!

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s daughter Nooryana Najwa (pic) is at the Kuala Lumpur court complex to give support to her father on Thursday (Aug 25).

In an Instagram story late Wednesday (Aug 24) night, Nooryana said that Najib’s legal team managed to meet him in Kajang Prison on Wednesday.

“Alhamdulilah, Daddy is in good health and his fighting spirit is still strong,” she said in the post.

She added that Najib was adapting to a new routine in Kajang Prison, which was a far cry from the usually packed schedule of “Bossku”.

“Tomorrow (Thursday), we will meet as a family. Daddy will be in court for the 1MDB trial,” she added.

She also thanked the officials and guards at the Kajang Prison for taking good care of Najib.

Najib had arrived earlier at 8.26am for his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund embezzlement case.

This is his first appearance after being sent to prison on Tuesday (Aug 23) following the Federal Court’s dismissal of his final appeal in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

On Tuesday, Najib became the first former premier in the country’s history to be sent to prison after the Federal Court upheld the High Court’s conviction and sentence in the SRC International case.

On July 28, 2020, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and a total fine of RM210mil after being found guilty of seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of position in the RM42mil SRC International case.

ANN

.