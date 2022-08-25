Peace and quiet as Najib returns to court for 1MDB trial two days after jailing

A motorcade believed to be transporting Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 25, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR — All is peaceful and quiet at the court complex here ahead of today’s 1MDB trial as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak returns to the dock for the first time since being locked up in Kajang Prison.

There is none of the large crowds that had gathered outside of the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya housing the Federal Court last Tuesday when a panel of five judges unanimously decided to uphold his conviction, RM210 million fine and 12-year prison sentence for embezzling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Only two of the Umno politician’s supporters who regularly attend Najib’s court cases were spotted at the time of writing.

In comparison, a group of media personnel numbering between 20 and 30 people were present, some having turned up as early as 6.45am.

Jailed ex PM Najib Razak back in KL court for his 1MDB Tanore trial. Hearing supposed to start 930 am. Najib has yet to enter the courtroom. Prosecution said there are still about 20 witnesses to be called . Still early days before we know whether Najib needs to enter his defence pic.twitter.com/vJRsmZH57z — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) August 25, 2022

Police outriders on four motorcycles, several patrol cars, and three jeeps with heavily tinted windows — one of which was believed to have carried Najib — arrived at about 8.30am.

The 1MDB trial today is before High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah. MM

Najib may end up serving only eight years, say lawyers

PETALING JAYA: Despite being sentenced to jail for 12 years, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak may be in prison for a much shorter period, even if he does not get a pardon soon. He will get an automatic one-third remission, which means he needs to serve only eight years, said legal experts. The provision for the remission of a sentence is stated in Prison Regulation 2000, said senior criminal lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent said. But Najib could face an additional five years’ jail if he fails to pay the RM210mil fine imposed on him. “At the end of eight years, if he still has not paid the fine of RM210mil, his sentence of five years in default will begin. “Once again, he will be entitled to a one-third remission, so he needs to serve 40 months. “So all in all, if he doesn’t pay the fine, he will be serving eight years plus 40 months,” he added. Another lawyer, Ramesh NP Chandran, said prisoners can also apply for parole, although it is not common in Malaysia. “Paroles will allow prisoners to get more than a one-third remission. “The Prisons Department will submit your application to the Parole Board Secretariat (under the Home Ministry), but you will have to show exceptional good behaviour, prove that you are not a threat to society or danger to anyone, or (that there are) medical reasons.Then, you will have a better chance for early release,” he said. According to the Home Ministry’s website, the parole system in Malaysia was introduced based on the Australian system to reduce overcrowding in prisons and the high maintenance cost. The system, which came into effect on June 30, 2008, is being implemented under the Prison Act (Amendment) 2008. For a prisoner to be eligible for parole, his sentence must be at least for one year and he must have served half of his sentence, not including the one-third remission period he is entitled to. ANN

MALAY MAIL / ANN

.