KUALA LUMPUR — Barely 24 hours after disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak began his prison sentence, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at Umno headquarters for a political bureau meeting.
Ismail Sabri entered the main building in a black Audi A6 sedan, escorted by two police motorcades, through a private entrance at approximately 8.01pm.
Apart from the prime minister, former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said was also sighted in the building’s compound at around the same time.
After more than three hours, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad was the first to leave the meeting but refused to address the media.
Meanwhile, sources close to Umno revealed to Malay Mail that the notion of a royal pardon for Najib was not brought up during the meeting.
“They were questioning why the case seemed rushed but there was no talk of a royal pardon during the meeting,” the sources told Malay Mail.
Earlier today, former attorney general Tan Sri Abu Talib Othman reportedly said that Najib have to serve time first before writing to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a bid for clemency over his conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case.
The royal pardon falls under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution, which gives the Agong or Sultan the powers to grant a pardon or reprieve to a convict, wiping clean any legal punishments to provide a “clean slate”.
Yesterday, Najib failed in his final appeal against the High Court’s guilty conviction, which saw the Federal Court ordering him to serve his 12-year sentence with immediate effect. He was also fined RM210 million.
He had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.
Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said that the findings of the High Court on the defense were correct and that the learned trial judge had undertaken a thorough analysis of the evidence produced by the defense, correctly evaluating all the evidence led in relation to the defense and did not believe the defense narrative.
She also said that Najib had shown how his defense was inconsistent, incoherent and unworthy of belief, as submitted by the prosecution.
After spending an hour in the courtroom with his family, aides and fellow party members, he was driven to Kajang Prison to begin serving his sentence.
Umno leaders lambast Puad Zarkashi after ‘poster boy’ outburst
KUALA LUMPUR — Several Umno leaders yesterday described the statement by Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi that Umno does not need a poster boy for the 15th general election (GE15) as unbecoming and one that does not reflect the party’s stand.
Mohd Puad, who is also Johor state assembly Speaker, in a Facebook posting today, said having a poster boy was no longer relevant and an easy target for slander.
He posted the statement following the Federal Court’s decision day before yesterday to uphold former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.
In Selangor, Sabak Bernam Umno division chief Datuk Dr Abd Rahman Bakri said any statement issued by any individual should not precede matters that have been decided by the party leadership and Supreme Council.
Hulu Selangor division chief Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan agreed with Abd Rahman, saying that the decision to name a ’poster boy’ and prime minister candidate was decided by the party, and this should be respected by all members.
“Anyone can comment, but the party’s decision must be respected. To me, the party’s decision is far more important than an individual’s,” he said.
Damansara Umno chief Datuk Ikhwan Salim Sujak said a poster boy was a must to introduce the candidate who will lead the government if Umno wins the general election.
In Johor, Bakri Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Fuad Tukirin reminded party members not to issue inappropriate statements that appear to show an attempt to interfere with the country’s judicial system.
He reminded Umno members not to do that although they are saddened by the Federal Court’s decision against former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.
“Let’s not tarnish Umno’s image with inappropriate suggestions which may give an impression of efforts to meddle with the country’s judicial system,” he said when contacted today.
Meanwhile, in Kedah, Umno Merbok Division chief Datuk Annuar Ahmad said the selection of Ismail Sabri as the “poster boy” and Prime Minister candidate for GE15 had been unanimously decided by the delegates at the Special Umno General Assembly in May.
As such, he said any decision to change that would need to be discussed by Umno’s top leadership and not openly mentioned to avoid a bad perception of the party.
“There is no need for us to create something that can cause problems to the party or make things worse,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.
In Melaka, Alor Gajah Umno acting division chief, Datuk Rospandi Leman lambasted Mohd Puad, saying that the party needs to unite in the face of GE15 that could be held at any time.
“All suggestions can be submitted through the platform provided by the party and any individual should not use the media to express their dissatisfaction on matters involving the party,” he told Bernama when contacted.
“This Saturday we will be at the World Trade Centre, we will meet and present our views, for the interest of the party, not of individuals. But for this poster boy issue, for me, what has been said and promised… let’s just go with it,” he added.
In Negri Sembilan, Supreme Council member, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias advised party leaders not to make statements that could strain relationships within the party.
He said the Supreme Council had decided in April to nominate Ismail Sabri as Umno’s poster boy for GE15.
Jalaluddin said that decision showed that Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had put the interests of the party first before their positions to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional.
“It’s not the poster boy issue that we should be talking about, it’s best that we streamline the party machinery at every level to woo voters in choosing whoever is the face on BN posters during GE15,” he said. — Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
