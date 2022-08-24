UMNO LEADERS INCLUDING ISMAIL SABRI AT PARTY HQ FOR POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE POLITICAL BUREAU MEETING – EVEN AS SHAMELESS BN CALLS FOR ‘SOLIDARITY’ WITH NAJIB – ALTHOUGH IT PREVIOUSLY DEFENDED NAJIB ON THE GROUNDS HE WAS INNOCENT UNTIL FOUND GUILTY – BUT NOW THAT NAJIB HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY FOUND GUILTY BY THE TOPMOST COURT, UNPRINCIPLED UMNO, MCA, MIC NOWS CLAIM JUSTICE NOT SEEN TO BE DONE!

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be chairing the meeting.Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the party vice-president, arrived at 8pm.

Other leaders spotted included supreme council members Datuk Seri Sharkar Shamsuddin, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and Tan Sri Noh Omar. pic.twitter.com/jJSYfxxYk4 — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) August 23, 2022

It is believed that the meeting could discuss the latest development including the outcome of former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to give a special briefing on Saturday (Aug 27) at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

BN calls for solidarity in response to Najib’s sentencing

PETALING JAYA: An appellant should be allowed to sufficiently defend themself, says Barisan Nasional in a statement on Facebook.Barisan secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said that the coalition had always held to the principle of the rule of law.”Justice should not only be done but should be manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done,” said Zambry, as he quoted late Lord Chief Justice Hewart while referring to Datuk Seri Najib Razak after the Apex court upheld his conviction of 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210mil fine for misappropriating RM42mil of SRC International funds on Tuesday (Aug 23).

He added that Najib should have been given the space and full judicial process based on the existing legal provisions.

Zambry said this in a statement posted on Barisan’s Facebook Wednesday (Aug 24).He added that Barisan was sad and devastated over the decision by the court, who rejected the appeal.”As Barisan advisor, Najib has made many contributions to ensure the party’s success and stability throughout the election process.”Let us continue our solidarity and pray that Najib is given patience, strength and tenacity during this great ordeal,” he said.Zambry also urged all the supporters to remain calm and maintain harmony during this challenging time.

ANN

