AGONG HAD BETTER THINK TWICE – AS NAJIB SUPPORTERS SWARM THE PALACE, DEMANDING ‘IMMEDIATE’ ROYAL PARDON – ALTHOUGH SRC JUST THE TIP OF THE NAJIB CRIMES ICEBERG – ‘LOCKED AWAY, NAJIB WILL BE EVEN LESS ABLE TO KEEP A LID ON THAT CAN OF CRAWLING WORMS ALL TOO READY TO SPILL OUT FROM HIS DECADES OF CORRUPTION’

Najib’s supporters hand memo to Istana Negara requesting royal pardon

Almost 300 of Najib Abdul Razak’s supporters gathered in front of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur to hand over a memorandum requesting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to grant a royal pardon to the former prime minister. This comes after the Federal Court yesterday upheld the High Court’s and Court of Appeal’s verdict, which found Najib guilty in the RM42 million corruption case involving SRC International Sdn Bhd. Najib is now serving a 12-year jail term in Kajang prison starting yesterday, and he also has to pay a fine of RM210 million. The submission of the memorandum today was organised by Pertubuhan Jalinan Perpaduan Negara Malaysia. Speaking to the press, the NGO’s president Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz said their memorandum today has several other requests aside from the royal pardon. Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz “The first request is for an immediate royal pardon for Najib. “Secondly, we request Attorney-General Idrus Harun, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki and the Anti-Money Laundering Division (AMLA) director to appear before His Majesty to provide evidence on the alleged conflict of interest involving judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali,” he said. Syed Muhammad claimed he was the whistleblower who informed a portal about the purported conflict of interest involving Nazlan in Najib’s case. “I want to know the results of the MACC investigation, where the agency released a statement on May 21 saying that the investigation papers on Nazlan have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC). “But AGC recently said the MACC investigation results never reached them. So, does this alleged conflict of interest exist or not? That is what we want to know. “The MACC chief commissioner and the AG must appear before the Agong to provide an explanation. Otherwise, the rakyat will be confused. This is a betrayal to Najib,” he said. Nazlan had lodged a police report on April 21 after an article titled “Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank account” appeared in a portal, alleging the judge was being investigated over money transferred to his bank account. He denied the allegations and said the article had malicious intent to undermine his credibility as a judge, and disrupt the judiciary and the justice system. Meanwhile, Syed Muhammad also urged Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to expedite the royal pardon process for Najib. “The royal pardon for Najib must be expedited by the government. The prime minister must hand over a letter to His Majesty seeking a pardon for Najib. “Most likely on this Merdeka Day, we may request His Majesty to pardon all wrongdoings by Najib,” he said. Meanwhile, Syed Muhammad urged Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to withdraw support for the government to force the dissolution of the Parliament. “We trust the prime minister but if it (royal pardon) does not come, I consider this government a tyrannical one. “I can understand if this is happening under Muhyiddin’s (Yassin) administration but this is a BN government and the person you betrayed is a BN leader who has contributed a lot to the country. “I think if he (Najib) is not there, Umno would have been destroyed,” Syed Muhammad said. Earlier, he said the group would not disperse as long as Ismail Sabri and Zahid did not show up at the Istana Negara. However, they eventually left peacefully following police instructions. MKINI

Najib – This Was Just A Fraction Of The Crimes Committed

Najib had assumed that power would prevail over justice, which has so long been his experience and that of his ilk.

He forgot about the power of the people who have voted for the rule of law in Malaysia. Justice prevailed…. eventually and against very tough challenges.

The effort that it took to hold this man to account for this extremely straightforward case of abuse of power and theft – he set up a fund using borrowed public money and then treated it as his piggy bank – was staggering.

For months and years he employed every tactic of delay his lawyers could dream up, eventually collapsing into a courtroom farce as lawyers bobbed in and out of representing him (the last one having emerged from the public gallery to announce his new role on the final day of this years long process).

Meanwhile, he was able to maintain his status as a former PM, travelling with his cavalcade of motorcars and police escort to Parliament where he was bizarrely allowed to continue to represent his party whilst on prolonged appeal.

Such lassitude was a product of Malaysian deference to power that carried enormous risks and gave Najib advantages he readily seized in order to used his time and resources to politicise a clear criminal case.

Adopting the ‘Trumpian’ playbook the veteran politician leaned into his notoriety and poured resources into branding his accusers as biased operatives abusing the law to lock him up (something he himself has not hesitated to do to get his own opponents out of the way).

Coach loads of wailing women were bused to the court today to chorus his claims that somehow he had had an unfair trial and that his endless delays had been insufficient. He had sworn on the Koran in a Holy Mosque, berated on Facebook for months and years and criss crossed the country campaigning for his party, but mainly for his cause of ‘innocence’.

It didn’t match the facts as an exasperated bench of five Apex court judges ruled today. His defences had been conflicting and inconsistent they pointed out as they joined the High Court ruling and unanimous judgement of the Appeal Court in finding him guilty as charged.

Najib had sought both to blame everyone around him for the decisions he as the man in charge had made and to claim that the money had not come from SRC as demonstrated and admitted but was a gift of uncertain Saudi royal origin. It was either or, the Chief Justice pointed out, and neither was the truth.

In battling against that final judgement based on logic this former prime minister showed no hesitation in taking the very stability of his country to the brink, stirring up his followers with his lies and shamefully turning their ire against the judges and law enforcers tasked with the handling of this case.

Perhaps he was keeping an eye, together with his expensive international political strategists, on the developments in the United States where another former top dog has rallied his base against law enforcers, civil servants and officials tarred with accusations of being ‘the deep state’ for combating his wrong doing.

In the end, Najib’s overkill and the incompetence of his increasingly desperate lawyers worked against him, surprising everyone with the speed in which he landed in jail today as his trial collapsed around him.

He had only himself to blame thanks to his blatant attempts at ridiculous added delays in furtherance of his plan to postpone judgement day till after an election he hoped UMNO could win. UMNO, according to this plan, would then exert political power over the judges to get his cases dropped.

As chaos began to erupt during the course of Tuesday with outrageous tactic after outrageous tactic (the worst being the last minute leak and then doctoring of a draft of the judgement today to cause further instability and conflict) the Chief Justice put her foot down and brooked no further delays.

All the evidence had long since been before the court, given that Najib’s lawyers had formally withdrawn from giving oral submissions for which this week had been set aside. The judges had known this was the case since Friday. They had surveyed the written submissions over the previous weeks.

There was no reason to delay their conclusions further having evaluated the legal merits of the arguments put forward. Particularly, in the atmosphere of growing chaos brought sharply to and end by the clear and decisive judgement now brought down.

The consequences for Najib are extensive. His strategy to focus on delaying the judgement on SRC in the hope of seizing back control with an election win would have then led to the dropping of a whole raft of other charges of a far more complex but damning nature still proceeding through the courts.

Now, the ex-PM can look forward to days released from prison in order to attend his several future trials, for which if found guilty he can expect far greater prison sentences than that for SRC.

He can also look forward to the proceeding of trials involving his wife and partner in so much of his affairs as well has his Deputy, both entangled in their own corruption cases.

And, locked away, he will be even less able to keep a lid on that can of crawling worms all too ready to spill out from his decades of corruption. His eve of judgement prayer in the mosque took many minds back to similar claims of innocence surrounding a swathe of defence contracts and other swindles against the public purse, the latest being the shocking mess over the Boustead contract for naval ships.

Najib presided over that LCS scandal and his finger prints are over all the structure that allowed billions to go missing in exactly the same way that he presided and benefitted from 1MDB. These later truths are now starting to emerge.

The clanging of keys and the slamming of the jail door behind Najib tonight has brought one long saga to an end. However, it is also the beginning of so much more to be revealed. SR

MKINI / SARAWAK REPORT

