PAS UNBOTHERED BY NAJIB – EVEN EYES HIS PEKAN SEAT IN GE15 – ‘EVEN IF HE HAS GONE TO PRISON, OTHERS WILL TAKE HIS PLACE… WHEN THE OLD FACES ARE GONE, THE NEW GENERATION WILL BE ABLE TO UNITE MALAYSIANS’

Leaders come and go, says PAS man on Najib’s exit

PETALING JAYA: A PAS leader says the nation’s political landscape will not be affected by the absence of former prime minister Najib Razak, who has started serving his 12-year jail term for corruption.

PAS Syura Council secretary Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the Pekan MP will be replaced by others.

“The country’s politics will carry on as usual. Leaders are replaceable. Even if he has gone to prison, others will take his place.

“I just hope that when the old faces are gone, the new generation will be able to unite Malaysians,” he said at an event at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang.

Nik Zawawi, who is also the deputy agriculture and food industries minister, was asked if Najib’s absence would affect the country’s politics.

Yesterday, the Federal Court affirmed Najib’s conviction and sentence for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving RM42 million in SRC funds.

The former Umno president began serving his jail term at the Kajang Prison shortly after the apex court announced its decision. He will also have to pay a RM210 million fine.

Nik Zawawi said Najib’s absence would not be a problem for PAS, including in Pahang.

Asked if PAS was planning to field a candidate for the Pekan parliamentary seat in the coming general election, he only said, “Wait until GE15”. FMT

No need for Pekan by-election if seat vacated, says law minister