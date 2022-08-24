AS ISMAIL SABRI SENDS UNMISTAKABLE SIGNAL HE’S NOW THE MAN IN CHARGE IN UMNO – ZAHID RUSHES TO PULL TOGETHER ANOTHER SONG-AND-DANCE ‘SPECIAL BRIEFING’ FOR UMNO LEADERS THIS SATURDAY, THIS TIME ALL MUST WEAR RED!

PM focused only on running country

PUTRAJAYA: Umno members are free to give their own opinions, says the Prime Minister.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was not letting himself be distracted by party politics as he gets on with running the country.

Speaking to Bernama and members of the foreign press, Ismail Sabri said he remains focused on running the country.

He was replying to a question on whether he felt that his administration was being distracted from daily tasks and the possibility of a poor global economic outlook next year amid the many goings-on in his party and the government.

Ismail Sabri was also asked if he felt he was being pushed around, especially with regards to statements by Umno members, including party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who had said the general election should be held soon.

Everyone in Umno, he said, was entitled to voice his or her opinion, including the president.“All make statements and our party celebrates diversity in opinions. I respect the views made by the party president, the deputy president, the vice-presidents and other leaders in the party.

“However, whatever final decision will be made by the top five leaders in the party,” he said.

To a question on whether he would vie for the party president’s post as it was the norm for Umno to have the head become the prime minister, he said his focus now was on helping the party win the election.

“If the party loses, there’s no point in contesting any position.

“When the time comes, I will think about it,” he said.

Ismail Sabri pointed out that in other nations, the country’s president or the prime minister was not necessarily the party leader, adding that Indonesian president Joko Widodo is just an ordinary member of Parti Demokratik Indonesia-Perjuangan, while the party chief is Megawati Sukarnoputri.

“It is the same with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This situation is not strange in other nations. Maybe in Malaysia this appears odd as it has happened for the first time.

“As for me, I am the Prime Minister, I am a party vice-president and although I’m not the party president, I still want to see the party win and form the government,” he said.

On whether the big corruption scandals in the country had painted a bad image of Malaysia, Ismail Sabri said: “True, the corruption problem could affect the country’s image if it continues.

“It will also deter investors from coming to the country.

“What is important is the actions taken by the government in tackling this problem. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has the powers to take action.

“If you have observed the corruption cases taken to courts, no one is spared, regardless of their position.

“Also, procedures involving procurement will continue to be tightened to prevent this menace,” he added.

As long as the government was committed to acting on corruption, other nations and foreign investors would be confident in the country, he said.

Zahid summons Umno leaders for special briefing

Umno members have been told to don their red party attire for the briefing.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on party leaders to attend a special briefing on Saturday.

Party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan tweeted that official invites would be issued to divisional leaders to attend the briefing, which is scheduled to take place at Dewan Merdeka at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur at 2pm.

The leaders have been told to don their red Umno attire for the briefing.

On Aug 22, FMT reported that an emergency meeting of all Umno division leaders was held at Menara Dato Onn to discuss candidate selection for the coming general election (GE15).

An Umno source told FMT the meeting was called as some leaders were unhappy over not being nominated for GE15, which was giving Zahid a “headache”.

According to party leader Jamal Yunos, some 158 Umno division leaders had called for GE15 to be held immediately.

The Sungai Besar Umno chief said the demand would be relayed to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob by Zahid at the next Supreme Council meeting.

Umno has 191 divisions nationwide.

The general election has to be held by September next year, but some Umno leaders have pressed for it to be called this year, following convincing victories for Barisan Nasional in recent state elections. FMT

Poor turnout at ‘urgent meeting’ of Umno chiefs, Najib’s imprisonment to ease pressure on Ismail?

Less than 40% of party divisional heads attended a hastily arranged meeting by the court cluster faction this week.

A gathering of Umno divisional chiefs on Monday confirmed fears within the court cluster group about the extent of their support within the party.

Umno sources familiar with the hastily arranged meeting, held just a day before Najib Razak was sent to jail, said it had only demonstrated a lack of solid support for the former leader and president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi despite their role in bringing the party back to power.

On Sunday night, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan – one among a number of key former government leaders facing charges in court – sent a message to all 191 divisional leaders nationwide, telling them to gather at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“The late-night message told us to be at Menara Dato Onn at 11 for a discussion on a very important matter that affects Umno’s future.

“So naturally, it was important that all of us be there,” a divisional chief from Johor told MalaysiaNow.

However, only 73 – less than 40% – of the divisional chiefs made it to the meeting.

It is understood that most divisional heads in Johor, where Umno’s recent return to power was attributed to Najib’s campaign, stayed away from the meeting, with only 10 from a total of 26 attending.

“It was well known that the move to gather the chiefs was to put pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for an election, amid worries over Najib’s fate that could put him behind bars,” said one source who represented a divisional chief from Perak.

Yesterday, the Federal Court in a decision that many had seen coming ordered Najib to begin serving his 12-year prison term after maintaining his conviction for charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million linked to SRC International.

The move came as Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat rejected requests for an adjournment to allow a recusal application, and insisted that Najib’s defence team complete their submissions on the appeal.

An Umno deputy division chief confirmed reports that Najib’s appeal hearing was among the matters discussed, but said it was not the main agenda.

“It was put forward that Ismail, being the prime minister, could somehow get things done to save a son of Umno from jail. The idea was summarily rejected.

“But the bigger elephant in the room is that there was a very cold reception to the call for an ‘urgent meeting’ by the Umno centre. That, perhaps, was a bigger worry than seeing the proposal to interfere in the court process get struck down,” the Umno man said.

For months, there had been concern among Najib’s supporters in Umno that Ismail’s power of incumbency could affect the momentum of support for the former leader, especially in his bid to make a political comeback by avoiding jail.

The assumption was that only a government dominated by Umno could save Najib and other party leaders from the criminal charges they face.

Bolstered by the confidence gained from the party’s recent election victories, pressure had been growing on Ismail to use his power to call for an early election, so that a victorious Umno-led government could manage the high-profile court cases.

Ismail, who came to power on the back of support from Perikatan Nasional, had however resisted the pressure to dissolve Parliament and call for an election.

For now, that pressure has been eased.

“The fact is that the court cluster’s rallying point is now in jail, and it is a signal from Ismail that he is now the man in charge in Umno, even though he is just a vice-president,” said a Perak Umno man.

“The muted response from divisional chiefs on Monday sent a message that Ismail still holds sway, and in true Umno tradition, the man who has the power is the man that party members are inclined to listen to.” MALAYSIA NOW

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAYSIA NOW

