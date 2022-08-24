A gathering of Umno divisional chiefs on Monday confirmed fears within the court cluster group about the extent of their support within the party.
Umno sources familiar with the hastily arranged meeting, held just a day before Najib Razak was sent to jail, said it had only demonstrated a lack of solid support for the former leader and president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi despite their role in bringing the party back to power.
On Sunday night, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan – one among a number of key former government leaders facing charges in court – sent a message to all 191 divisional leaders nationwide, telling them to gather at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.
“The late-night message told us to be at Menara Dato Onn at 11 for a discussion on a very important matter that affects Umno’s future.
“So naturally, it was important that all of us be there,” a divisional chief from Johor told MalaysiaNow.
However, only 73 – less than 40% – of the divisional chiefs made it to the meeting.
It is understood that most divisional heads in Johor, where Umno’s recent return to power was attributed to Najib’s campaign, stayed away from the meeting, with only 10 from a total of 26 attending.
“It was well known that the move to gather the chiefs was to put pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for an election, amid worries over Najib’s fate that could put him behind bars,” said one source who represented a divisional chief from Perak.
Yesterday, the Federal Court in a decision that many had seen coming ordered Najib to begin serving his 12-year prison term after maintaining his conviction for charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million linked to SRC International.
The move came as Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat rejected requests for an adjournment to allow a recusal application, and insisted that Najib’s defence team complete their submissions on the appeal.
An Umno deputy division chief confirmed reports that Najib’s appeal hearing was among the matters discussed, but said it was not the main agenda.
“It was put forward that Ismail, being the prime minister, could somehow get things done to save a son of Umno from jail. The idea was summarily rejected.
“But the bigger elephant in the room is that there was a very cold reception to the call for an ‘urgent meeting’ by the Umno centre. That, perhaps, was a bigger worry than seeing the proposal to interfere in the court process get struck down,” the Umno man said.
For months, there had been concern among Najib’s supporters in Umno that Ismail’s power of incumbency could affect the momentum of support for the former leader, especially in his bid to make a political comeback by avoiding jail.
The assumption was that only a government dominated by Umno could save Najib and other party leaders from the criminal charges they face.
Bolstered by the confidence gained from the party’s recent election victories, pressure had been growing on Ismail to use his power to call for an early election, so that a victorious Umno-led government could manage the high-profile court cases.
Ismail, who came to power on the back of support from Perikatan Nasional, had however resisted the pressure to dissolve Parliament and call for an election.
For now, that pressure has been eased.
“The fact is that the court cluster’s rallying point is now in jail, and it is a signal from Ismail that he is now the man in charge in Umno, even though he is just a vice-president,” said a Perak Umno man.
“The muted response from divisional chiefs on Monday sent a message that Ismail still holds sway, and in true Umno tradition, the man who has the power is the man that party members are inclined to listen to.” MALAYSIA NOW
Impact of Najib’s conviction yet to be determined
NAJIB Razak’s conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial may have several outcomes for Umno and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s future, political analysts said.
On the one hand, the former prime minister’s conviction could potentially strengthen Ismail’s position, but it could also mean the end for Umno’s court cluster.
Umno grassroots supporters were, however, of the view that there would be no changes within the party despite yesterday’s decision.
Political analyst Oh Ei Sun said the decision in Najib’s case would have no bearing on Umno.
“No, it won’t affect Umno,” Oh told The Malaysian Insight.
“There is still the pardon process, and Najib is adroitly shaping his image as a politically persecuted victim.”
Yesterday, the Federal Court in a unanimous decision, quashed Najib’s appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International case.
The apex court ordered the Pekan lawmaker to begin his 12-year jail sentence immediately.
In addition to this, the former prime minister would have to pay a RM210 million fine in default of another five years of imprisonment.
The five-person apex court bench was chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat. The other bench members were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and senior judges P Nallini, Mary Lim Thiam Suan, and Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah.
On July 28, 2020, then High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal, sentenced Najib to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts of criminal breach of trust and each of the three counts of money laundering, and 12 years in prison and a RM210 million fine, in default of five years in prison, in the case of abuse of power.
Last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision and dismissed Najib’s appeal to set aside his conviction and sentence.
Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar, a political analyst from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, said whether or not Najib’s conviction would have any effect would depend on who controlled the narrative.
“If let’s say Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi takes it as unfair and blames the judiciary for this, and Umno members choose to support this narrative, it could actually strengthen Najib and Zahid’s support base,” Tunku Mohar said.
“If, however, the one who controls the narrative projects this as a virtue where Ismail upholds the independence of the judiciary, this would cause support for Ismail to increase.”
James Chin of the University of Tasmania was, however, of the view that Najib’s conviction would be beneficial to Ismail.
“With the guilty verdict, Najib and Zahid’s group will be out and Ismail can call an election and will likely end up as party president (and as PM),” Chin said.
No effect on Umno
Mustapha Yaakub, the secretary-general of the Umno Veterans’ Club said if anything, the court’s decision would only strengthen Umno.
“There is no impact on Umno. It will be even stronger,” Mustapha said.
“Analysts predict that Ismail will be able to consolidate power and cause Umno to split, but they are often wrong.
“Umno members are more politically mature. They are not leader-centric but party-centric.”
Pokok Sena Umno division chief Said Ali echoed the sentiment, but cautioned that there could be a shift in public opinion on how Najib was treated by the court.
“There is no impact on Umno although he was not given a chance to defend himself,” Ali said.
“While I cannot comment on the judiciary, from what I observe, it didn’t seem like he was given a fair chance.”
Ali said it remained to be seen whether the conviction would have an impact on Ismail.
“Najib still has millions of supporters on social media.
“We have lost a person who had the knowledge to debate accusations levelled at Umno,” he added. TMI
MALAYSIA NOW / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
