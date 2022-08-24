ONE DOWN, 4 MORE TO GO – HOW MANY ROYAL PARDONS CAN NAJIB GET? – CAN IT BE EACH TIME HE’S FOUND GUILTY, THE COURTS WERE UNFAIR? – FOR NOW, NAJIB HAS 14 DAYS TO APPLY FOR A PARDON – FAILING WHICH HE LOSES HIS PEKAN SEAT
Two possible scenarios now for Najib
Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said Najib’s lawyers might file an application for the Federal Court to review its own decision.
“They may want to try, but at this point Najib will still have to go to prison pending the decision of the review application,” he said when contacted yesterday.
Another option for Najib is to file a petition for a Royal Pardon, but this is outside of the criminal appeal system, said Haniff Khatri.
“It is up to Najib to put in a petition application to the Pardons Board and let the board decide,” he added.
According to the Prison Regulation 2000, a prisoner may, if he wishes, petition the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or the Ruler or Yang di-Pertua Negeri, as the case may be, on the subject of his conviction or sentence, as soon as practicable after his conviction.
A second such petition shall be allowed when a prisoner has completed three years from the date of conviction, and thereafter such petitions shall be granted at two-year intervals, unless there are special circumstances, in which case the Officer-in-Charge may consider whether it should be brought to the notice of the King or the state Rulers or the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, as the case may be.
Asked about Najib’s Pekan parliamentary seat, constitutional lawyer New Sin Yew said that his status as the MP for Pekan remains intact for at least the next 14 days.
“If there is no petition for pardon within the next 14 days, then he will be disqualified. If there is a royal pardon, then Najib will remain as MP until and unless the royal pardon is denied,” he added.
On Saturday, Bar Council president Karen Cheah alleged that the justice system had been abused and brought into disrepute through the frantic acts and numerous attempts to postpone the hearing of Najib’s appeal.
She said in a statement that advocates and solicitors involved in such acts would have to face disciplinary action. ANN
One down, four more cases to go for Najib
PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, now in jail over the RM42mil SRC International case, has four more pending court cases.
Najib, 69, is facing another trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd. He is being charged with three counts of money laundering totalling RM27mil.
He is alleged to have received the RM27mil at AmIslamic Bank Bhd’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Kuala Lumpur, on July 8, 2014.
All the offences were allegedly committed at the Finance Ministry Complex, Putrajaya, between Dec 21, 2016, and Dec 18, 2017.
They were charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a maximum of 20 years’ jail and whipping, as well as a fine if convicted.
Another pending case is the 1MDB audit report tampering case where Najib is charged with power abuse.
Former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy is charged with abetting him.
Najib was said to have used his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee to avoid any action being taken against him.
The offence was allegedly committed at the Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26, 2016.
Both were charged under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. ANN
ANN
.