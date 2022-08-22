NO ONE DOUBTS MAHATHIR ON THIS – ‘NAJIB HAS 50-50 CHANCE OF GETTING A ROYAL PARDON’ – ‘HE WILL COME BACK & HE WANTS TO BE PM ONCE AGAIN’ – INDEED AFTER ABUSING THE COURT PROCESS – WHY WOULDN’T NAJIB, STILL FILTHY RICH, ABUSE THE MONARCHIAL SYSTEM

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad sees a “50-50 chance” of former prime minister Najib Razak eventually receiving a royal pardon and then making a political comeback.

“There is that 50-50 chance that he will succeed in getting a pardon and returning to politics. He will come back and he wants to become the prime minister once again,” Mahathir said in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency today.

Mahathir said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could extend a pardon to Najib in the same way opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was given one in 2018 when Mahathir sought a full royal pardon for his former ally after they joined forces to win the elections that year on the back of public anger on Najib’s handling of 1MDB.

Najib has been convicted and sentenced to 12 years’ jail, and fined RM210 million on charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving RM42 million in funds of SRC International, a company related to 1MDB.

He has appealed against the conviction and sentence, and the case is being heard by the Federal Court, with Najib’s counsel instructed by the court to make his submissions tomorrow.

Mahathir said that should the court uphold Najib’s conviction and jail sentence, “of course he’s going to ask for a pardon”.

Representatives for Najib declined to comment, Bloomberg reported.

If the Federal Court upholds Najib’s conviction, he will go to jail and will not be able to contest in the next general election, which must be held by September next year.

Mahathir said the next general election would be much closer, with no party likely to win outright.

He said his new party, Pejuang, could form a minority government and he didn’t rule out a coalition with Anwar again despite earlier squabbles over succession plans.

However he was not interested in becoming prime minister for a third time, Mahathir said.

Mahathir recently had a pacemaker installed and earlier this year told reporters he wouldn’t contest again due to poor health and age.

However, people in his party “get very upset if I say I’m not contesting,” he said. “So if I’m healthy enough — if they still want me — I cannot deny them, even if it kills me.”

