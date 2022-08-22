‘SAMSENGS’ GATHER AHEAD OF NAJIB’S D-DAY – UMNO LEADERS, DIVISION CHIEFS CONVENE FOR ‘MEETING OF UTMOST URGENCY’ – WILL THEY SOW CHAOS, WILL ISMAIL SABRI & PDRM DARE TO STOP THEM – EGGED ON BY NAJIB & ZAHID, WHO FACES THE SAME FATE IN JAIL, MORE THAN 150 UMNO DIVISIONS ARE NOW CLAMORING FOR ‘IMMEDIATE GE15’

Top Umno leaders from across the country answered a call to urgently convene at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Media reports indicated that among those present include Perak Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad, former Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Said, Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin and Umno supreme council member Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

The meeting with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan was also said to be attended by Umno division chiefs.

Last night, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan in a message sighted by Malaysiakini said the special meeting was called over “a matter of utmost urgency concerning the party’s future”.

The meeting reportedly started at 12.30pm before adjourning later this evening as Zahid was required to attend his ongoing corruption trial, according to a source who attended the meeting.

“Zahid went to court. So the meeting will reconvene at 5.30pm,” said the party source, adding that around 140 division leaders out of a total of 191 were in attendance.

Two Umno ministers – Ketereh division chief Annuar Musa and Arau division chief Shahidan Kassim – were among those absent, according to their aides when contacted by Malaysiakini.

Met by reporters, Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin only said the meeting so far discussed “current affairs”.

“Today we discussed current affairs. The meeting will reconvene at 5.30pm,” he said before leaving Menara Dato Onn this afternoon.

Also seen was former premier Najib Abdul Razak who is Pekan Umno chief. MKINI

Over 150 Umno divisions want GE15 to be held immediately

The Sungai Besar Umno chief said the demand will be relayed to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the next Supreme Council meeting. “This is a majority decision, we want the general election to be held immediately,” he said when met by reporters here. Umno has 191 divisions nationwide. FMT

