ACID TEST FOR ISMAIL SABRI – WILL HE CHIDE HADI FOR THE RACIST NON-MALAYS THE ROOT OF CORRUPTION REMARKS – IF ISMAIL PRETENDS DON’T KNOW, IT SHOWS HIS ‘KELUARGA MALAYSIA’ IS JUST FOR SHOW – AND HE CANNOT BE TRUSTED JUST LIKE THE OTHER UMNO WARLORDS WHO HAVE STAYED OMINOUSLY SILENT INCLUDING EVEN KHAIRY!

Ismail Sabri Yaakob has just emerged from marking a year in office as prime minister with a reasonable defence of his record, including his concept of “Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian Family).
Now that defence, articulated in a first-year anniversary interview with the media, has been given – like it or not – a fortuitous assist from a quarter from within the coalition he leads.
Abdul Hadi Awang, the president of PAS, which is a member of the ruling coalition, has gone out of his way and exceeded his intemperate self, by delivering a flagrantly racist opinion that undermines the unifying “Keluarga Malaysia” idea Ismail is trying to promote.
On Saturday, Hadi blamed the spectre of corruption that is ruining the country on the non-Malays who, the PAS chief said, control the economy and politics of the country.
Coming from Hadi, who has a history of venting bizarre opinions of the sort that characterised the McCarthyite phenomenon in US politics in the 1950s, the opinion was not unexpected.
Still, a veneer of familiarity should not obscure the vileness of Hadi’s opinion that the root cause of corruption in Malaysia is the control exerted on politics and economy by non-Malays.
Trying, as he seems, to sustain the viability of his premiership, Ismail had hit on a concept that can snatch a victory of reasonableness from the jaws of racial polarisation and estrangement besetting the country.
Every prime minister has tried to get his premiership airborne by dint of an invigorating slogan.
But from the successive failures over the last 40 years of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Bersih, Cekap, Amanah”, to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s “Islam Hadhari”, to Najib Razak’s “1Malaysia”, the public reaction to start-up catchphrases is one of jadedness.
The public has seen new administrations start out with hope but thereafter comes despondency and failure.
When Ismail began his premiership a year ago with “Keluarga Malaysia”, there was an audible sigh of, “So what else is new?”
It was not just general apathy that greeted his attempt to thump a tub and energise a new administration, it was cumulative public experience of how in the past, prime ministerial fumbles, interest-group power, and voter passivity as well as cynicism, have shunted an ardent outset into a long declension.
Yet somehow Ismail’s “Keluarga Malaysia”, which is an appeal to the better angels of our nature, has not yet been engulfed by the undertow that threatens any leader trying to bring change to a sclerotic and entrenched system.
Which is why he should seize the opportunity presented by Hadi’s contemptible racism to repudiate it, an act that will have him tacking to the centre in Malaysian politics which is where wisdom lies. FMT
Hadi wants you to vote Harapan for a corruption-free govt
– Abdul Hadi Awang said in his Facebook post
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is angry. In his latest Facebook posting, he attempts to use the Quran to deflect all the corruption done by Malay uber alles political operatives and lay the blame squarely on the non-Muslim and non-bumiputera communities.
For the Malay uber alles political elites, non-Muslims are to blame for everything wrong with this country. For decades Umno, whenever they were in a tight political spot, blamed the non-Muslim/Malay communities, specifically the Chinese community.
Not only does Hadi use the Quran to justify this nonsense but he also, for some odd reason, believes that Muslim political operatives who are caught in corruption scandals are sacrificial goats in bizarre morality play which only Muslims can understand.
Hadi places the blame squarely on the enablers of corruption and not the corrupt.
He goes to great length about how some people corrupt others and that the root cause of corruption is not the greed of political operatives (for instance) but that these political operatives exist in a milieu where they are easily corrupted or some such nonsense.
Nobody should be surprised that Hadi would say something like this.
Unfortunately, the narratives of mainstream Islam in this country are all about how the non-Muslims, specifically the Chinese community, control the economy and thus corrupt good Muslim leaders.
Of course, not many folks remember this, but back in the day, this was the PAS narrative against the Old Maverick.
Back then, it was all about how plutocrats from the MCA were corrupting good Muslim leaders and the Old Maverick was enabling this.
These days, it is about how honest but poorly paid Muslims are being corrupted by the community, which supposedly controls the economy.
This brings it down to the street level, which is easier to understand than the labyrinthian nature of corruption scandals by various Malay uber alles big wigs.
So, while the average Umno/PAS voter or potential voter may not get the littoral ship scandal, they would empathise with the poor Muslim cop or clerk saddled with a large family who is caught for corruption and how they were enticed by the greedy, wealthy non-Muslims.
Hadi, never one to let a good rant go to waste, even takes his shots at the Jews, who he blames for influencing the West and of course this country because of colonialism.
Secular laws
To better understand where Hadi is coming from, you should read his thoughts on corruption in a Berita Harian piece:
“Maka, tiada orang akan menjadi mangsa akibat kesalahan daripada tindakan undang-undang yang dizalimi, bukan kerana kesalahannya mengikut hukum Allah SWT.
“Pada masa sama, ia perlu diambil kira dari segi ekonomi pendapatan atau gaji yang cukup bagi keperluan diri dan keluarga.”
You should understand where Hadi is coming from. At this moment the fate of Najib Abdul Razak is in the hands of the Federal Court led by a woman. This of course goes against everything Hadi believes in.
This is why secular laws are considered verboten to the likes of Hadi. This is why liberal Muslims who believe in secular laws are dangerous to this country.
If he had his way, all those Jewish-inspired colonial laws would be scrubbed off the books. What we would be left with is the kind of Islam in which Hadi and his ilk are the gatekeepers.
They determine the innocent from the guilty and you have to keep in mind that, ab initio, only Muslims are righteous, according to Hadi.
Of course, this is Malaysia, so all those proponents of hate speech laws are going to give a pass to Hadi. Here is a political operative who is inciting hatred against the non-Muslim and non-bumiputera community. And you can bet your last ringgit that nobody is going to do anything about it.
It also points to the mindset of the state security apparatus. This belief that the Malay community is peaceful and that crimes are what “others” do, reflects the operating procedures which have resulted in deaths in custody, the refusal to carry out the orders from civil courts and an unwillingness to submit to independent bodies when it comes to the way they operate.
But Hadi forgets that there was a time when Malaysia was free from corruption – or at least certain states.
And do you know which states were free from corruption?
Well in 2013, according to Hadi, Pakatan Rakyat states and political leaders were free from corruption. And he said this during the opening of a Chinese New Year festival in Kedah. This was reported in the press.
So I guess, according to Hadi, we should vote for Harapan, right? MKINI
