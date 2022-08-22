HOW THE WORLD HAS BEEN SUCKERED BY BIDEN & HIS PUPPET – DESPERATE ZELENSKYY TURNS TO PURE TERRORISM TO STOP PUTIN FROM TAKING ODESSA – CAR BOMB USED TO KILL DAUGHTER OF ‘PUTIN’S BRAIN’ – SOON AFTER ZELENSKYY WARNS OF ‘PARTICULARLY CRUEL’ RUSSIAN ATTACK AS UKRAINE PREPARES FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

(CNN)- Russian authorities said Sunday they had opened a murder investigation after the daughter of influential, ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed by a car bomb on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Russian Investigative Committee said it believed someone planned and ordered the car explosion that killed Darya Dugina, based on evidence already collected from the blast. “Taking into account the data already obtained, the investigation believes that the crime was pre-planned and was of an ordered nature,” the investigative committee said in a statement Sunday.

Dugina died at the scene after “an explosive device, presumably installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser, went off on a public road and the car caught fire” at around 9.00 p.m. local time on Saturday, near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy, according to the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

Videos of the explosion showed a vehicle on fire at the side of the road and smashed car parts strewn across the surrounding area. One unverified video appears to show Dugin at the scene.

Russian investigators believe an explosive device was planted in the car.

A friend of Dugina told TASS that he believed Dugina’s father was the true target of the blast — or possibly both of them — as the car belonged to Alexander.

“It’s her father’s car,” Krasnov told TASS. “Dasha (Darya) drives another car, but she drove his car today, and Alexander went separately,” Andrei Krasnov, head of the Russky Gorizont (Russian Horizon) social movement and a personal acquaintance of Dugina’s family, told TASS.

A Russian foreign ministry official implied that Ukrainian state structures were responsible for the explosion, a claim that Ukrainian authorities have denied.

Dugina died at the scene after the explosion, say investigators.

“If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed… then we should talk about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kyiv regime,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post. “There have been plenty of facts accumulated over the years: from political calls for violence to the leadership and participation of Ukrainian state structures in crimes,” she said.

Ukraine on Sunday strenuously denied any involvement in the car explosion. “Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, which the Russian Federation is, and even more so, we are not a terrorist state,” Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in a Ukrainian TV interview.

‘Flames completely engulfed it’

When Dugina “turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, there was an explosion, the car caught fire immediately,” Krasnov told TASS.

“The flames completely engulfed it. She lost control because she was driving at high speed and flew to the opposite side of the road,” Krasnov added, as cited by TASS.

In the meantime, forensic experts, investigators and experts in explosive engineering are inspecting the scene.

Dugina, the daughter, was born in 1992 and studied Philosophy at Moscow State University, according to TASS.

In March 2022, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina for her contribution to an article on the United World International (UWI) website suggesting that Ukraine would “perish” if it is admitted to NATO. Dugina was UWI’s chief editor.

She claimed in a recent interview with the Russian news channel, 1RNK, that the atrocities that happened during the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian town of Bucha were American propaganda, chosen because of its phonological similarity to “butcher,” a word she connects with US President Joe Biden calling Putin a “butcher” on March 29.

Both Alexander Dugin and his daughter have been sanctioned by the United States.

Her father was also sanctioned by the United States in 2015 for being responsible for, or complicit in actions or policies that threaten peace, security, stability, or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The US Treasury department also said that Alexander Dugin was a leader of the Eurasian Youth Union, which actively recruited individuals with military and combat experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and has stated that it has a covert presence in Ukraine. CNN

Zelenskyy warns of ‘particularly cruel’ Russian attack as Ukraine prepares for Independence Day

Ukraine’s president has warned that Russia could do something “particularly cruel” as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday — a day that also marks six months of Moscow’s invasion. In his nightly address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to be strong and to keep fighting, as the country prepared to mark its independence from Soviet rule on Aug. 24. “We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel,” he said without providing details. He charged that one of Russia’s key aims is “to devalue our capabilities” and spread despair, fear and conflicts. “Therefore, it is important never, for a single moment, to give in to this enemy pressure, not to wind oneself up, not to show weakness.” Ukraine will be celebrating its 31st Independence Day on Wednesday — which marks six months since Russia’s unprovoked invasion, referred to by Moscow as a “special military operation.” “A significant milestone is ahead – six months of this full-scale invasion,” Zelenskyy said in his video message, calling it “the war that changed everything for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the world.” According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, more than 5,500 civilians in Ukraine have been killed and nearly 7,700 civilians injured from the start of the war to Aug. 15. “Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Separately, Russian state media accused Ukrainian forces of launching an artillery strike at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Located in southeastern town of Enerhodar, the nuclear plant was captured by Moscow early in the war. Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti said Ukraine’s armed forces have regularly attacked the Zaporizhzhia facility in recent weeks, risking a large-scale nuclear catastrophe. Both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the power plant.