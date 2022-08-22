‘SUMPAH LAKNAT’ VS TUN MAIMUN – WHICH WILL IT BE FOR THE MALAYS? – NAJIB’S LAST-DITCH GAMBIT, A CALAMITY CURSE – BUT AS MAHATHIR POINTS OUT, TEACHING MALAYS TO FEEL NO SHAME EVEN FOR STEALING IS NAJIB’S ‘GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT’ – ‘THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT MALAYSIA BECAUSE IT FEELS NO SHAME OVER ITS SHAMEFUL ACTS’

“Secondly, I never intended to start the company to collect any personal funds for myself or my family,” he said in a speech at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru.

The former prime minister denied any involvement in the transfer of SRC International funds and added that he had no clue that RM42 million that entered into his bank accounts was from the company.

KUALA LUMPUR: Surrounded by supporters before the final week of his SRC International final appeal, Najib Razak has taken another Islamic oath swearing his innocence.

Najib also said he had never instructed any director or officer from SRC international to transfer any funds to him.

He added that he was not involved in a Cabinet meeting, instructing a senior official from Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) to “expedite” a RM2 billion loan from the company.

“I am standing here to clear my name and my family’s name. If I lie on this oath, Allah, may you punish me. If I am found innocent, if all of this is slander planned by my political enemies, I ask you to punish them,” he added.

Among those who attended were Najib’s wife Rosmah Mansor, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan and Kelantan Umno chief Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub

Najib was convicted in July 2020 on charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving RM42 million in SRC funds that entered his bank accounts.

His conviction and sentence of 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Dec 8 last year.

The Federal Court, Malaysia’s highest court, is currently hearing his appeal against the lower court’s decisions.

The prosecution, opposing his appeal, concluded its submissions on Friday. The court has instructed Najib’s counsel to make submissions on Tuesday, when the hearing resumes. FMT

Dr M: Malays feeling no shame is Najib’s greatest achievement

Dr Mahathir Mohamad fired another acerbic salvo against his current arch nemesis Najib Abdul Razak, whom he claimed has the distinction of upending the Malay race like no other. “In the past, the Malays looked down upon those who stole. They would be embarrassed if a family member is involved in a crime. “But now, the Malays don’t feel ashamed. What is there to be ashamed of? Najib has planted the opinion that there is nothing to be embarrassed about if it involves theft. “He is the boss. The boss can steal. If the boss is not embarrassed about stealing, the Malays also need not feel shame for stealing,” the former premier added in a Facebook post today. As a result of this, Mahathir claimed many do not feel shame. “Some are willing to kiss the hand (of those who steal). Why kiss the hand? Because you can get money. You can get positions. What is there to be ashamed of?” he added. Without mincing words, the nonagenarian said there are those who are willing to kiss the hand even if it is “covered in faeces”. “If there is money in the hand which is covered in faeces, okay lah. No need to be ashamed,” he added. ‘Unashamed to accept stolen money’ According to Mahathir, Najib’s greatest achievement is in transforming the Malays into a race that does not feel shame. “Unashamed to accept stolen money. Unashamed to ask for stolen money. Unashamed for not repaying debts. “Choosing a thief, someone who offers bribes or a prisoner as prime minister is okay. No shame in doing so. “The world is laughing at Malaysia because it feels no shame over its shameful acts,” he added. Najib is in the process of exhausting his final appeal with the Federal Court over his conviction and 12-year prison sentence in relation to the SRC International case. This evening, the former premier performed a sumpah mubahalah at the Kampung Baru mosque in Kuala Lumpur. The oath beseeches God to curse those who commit wrongdoings or make false accusations. MKINI

