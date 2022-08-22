BOMBSHELL – HADI ‘LEGITIMISES’ CORRUPTION – NOW MALAYS DON’T NEED TO FEEL ASHAMED ABOUT ASKING OR ACCEPTING BRIBES – BECAUSE IT’S ALWAYS THE NON-MALAYS’ FAULT!

Abdul Hadi Awang, president of Islamist party PAS, has revealed yet another mind-blowing theory – the root cause of corruption was not the fault of Malays, but the non-Malays. With his brilliant twisted formula, he has basically legitimized corruption for ethnic Malay. Now, Malays do not need to feel ashamed about accepting – or asking – bribes because it’s always the non-Malays’ fault.

According to Mr Hadi, who himself had accepted RM90 million bribes from former Prime Minister Najib Razak, Malays become corrupted because non-Malays control the economy. Comically, he concludes that only the Muslim faithful have integrity and cannot be corrupted. Did he just admit that he isn’t a good Muslim, or that he sucks at economy so it’s perfectly fine to accept bribes?

Perhaps Hadi can explain why DBKL officers (100% Malays) have been actively visiting Chinese shops asking for “protection money”. The best part is, even Malay women officers wearing hijab were part of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall team during trips to Chinese-owned restaurants and even shops selling pork. Is Hadi going to spin that it was the Chinese who pressured DBKL to come and collect bribes?

This explains why the majority of Malays had voted for Najib leadership and his corrupted United Malays National Organization (UMNO) in the 2018 General Election despite knowing the disgraced Malay leader had stolen billions from the 1MDB sovereign funds. Those Malays hate opposition Pakatan Harapan because of the risk of losing monthly collection of free cash.

Yes, whenever the issue of corruption among Malay leaders is brought up, most Malays brainwashed with “ketuanan Melayu” (the ideology of Malay supremacy espoused by the UMNO) doctrine will always blame the non-Malays, especially ethnic Chinese for being the one who offer bribes. Here’s their favourite argument – if the Chinese do not offer bribes, the Malays will not accept bribes.

They can refuse bribes and report them to the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), can they not? Which part of Islamic teachings say when non-Muslim offers bribes, Muslims can accept it if they don’t control the economy? Corruption has nothing to do with race or religion, but rather the upbringing, education and leadership of a country.

Perhaps Hadi and his gullible supporters should explain why corruption is rampant in Muslim countries, so much so there is no Muslim country ranked in the top-20 in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). If ethnic Chinese are the root of corruption, exactly why Singapore (ranked 4th), Hong Kong (12th) and Taiwan (25th) were ranked in the top-20 of the 180 countries surveyed?

Malaysia’s ranking plunged 3 spots since 2020 to 62 in the 2021 CPI chart, scoring 48/100. Meaning since the so-called un-elected Malay-Muslim government of UMNO-PAS-Bersatu took over the country through backdoor, the corruption has deteriorated. Blaming non-Malay for widespread corruption among Malay leaders is the easiest and laziest way to protect corrupt Malays.

Of course, the corrupted Hadi was trying to justify the plundering of RM42 million from SRC International (a subsidiary of 1MDB) by his good friend – Najib Razak – whose unpromising final appeal at the Federal Court could see the former Malaysian leader goes to jail. At the same time, he was stirring up racial and religion sentiments to spread hatred and racism among the Malays to fish for votes.

Hadi was particularly worried over the latest LCS scandal involving six Littoral Combat Ships. People’s money to the tune of RM6 billion has been paid, yet none of the six warships worth a staggering RM9 billion have been delivered since 2013. Like 1MDB, the LCS scandal also involved Najib along with former defence ministers Zahid Hamidi and cousin Hishammuddin Hussein.

However, all those involved in the LCS scandal are Malay crooks. The PM who negotiated privately with France’s Naval Group DCNS is a Malay called Najib. The defence minister who changed the ship’s specification against the Navy’s requirement is another Malay called Zahid. The defence minister who kept quiet about the scandal till it exploded is definitely a Malay called Hishammuddin.

In fact, the prime contractor who had misappropriated RM6 billion is also an ethnic Malay called Lodin Wok Kamaruddin – the chief executive of LTAT since 1982 and Group Managing Director of Boustead Holdings since 1991 until the stunning defeat of Najib in the May 2018 General Election. Mr Lodin was also formerly 1MDB chairman, a proxy of Najib.

Even Ahmad Ramli Mohd Nor, former managing director of Boustead Naval Shipyard (a subsidiary of Boustead Holdings) who is currently being charged for criminal breach of trust is the Malaysian Royal Navy former chief – a Malay. But he is just a small fry who had plundered RM21 million. Billions more had vanished into the pockets of Malay sharks.

So, who is the corrupted non-Malay in the LCS scandal that Hadi Awang wanted to blame? There are many more mind-boggling corruption scandals at industrial scale involving purely Malays, included the Cowgate scandal involving former UMNO Woman Chief Shahrizat Jalil, whose family members had siphoned RM250 million of taxpayers’ money meant for National Feedlot Corporation (NFC).

While clearly Hadi wanted to blame Jho Low, the partner-in-crime of Najib Razak, as the real culprit of 1MDB scandal, the PAS president was careful not to mention Jho Low because the RM90 million bribes he had received from Najib came from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd fund. Anyway, it’s lame and dumb to blame Jho Low (real name: Low Taek Jho) as the Chinese solely responsible for Najib’s misfortune.

If indeed Jho Low was the only mastermind of the country’s – even the world’s – biggest money heist and Najib was merely a moron Malay who got conned and scammed by the Chinese, why didn’t the government of Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri do anything to extradite the businessman-turned-fugitive in order to clear the good name of Najib?

Initially, pro-Najib bloggers, propagandists and cyber troopers had accused the Pakatan Harapan government of dragging its feet to bring back Jho Low. The excuse was that Jho Low’s testimony could prove Najib’s innocence. However, after the democratically-elected government was toppled by Muhyiddin in a coup, the backdoor Malay-centric regime did not make any effort to extradite Mr Low.

The most puzzling part – even Najib himself did not bother to pressure Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional government to use government channels to bring Jho Low home to cleanse his toxic. On the contrary, the crook happily told all and sundry how he was looking forward to a “fairer justice system” under the backdoor government, to which his party UMNO was one of the governing members.

The former premier subsequently sent representatives to meet Muhyiddin, pressuring the fragile regime under the power-crazy premier to interfere in the SRC trial to drop the case. When Muhyiddin refused, not that he believed in judiciary independence, but rather because Najib was a direct political threat to Muhyiddin, the disgraced Najib finally made his move to topple Muhyiddin.

By then, Najib has been sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million by the High Court on July 28, 2020. Hadi and his corrupted minions in PAS immediately made a friendly visit to Najib’s home to show support for their buddy. All along, the president of the Islamic party had never mentioned Jho Low even once, let alone blaming the chubby Chinese for corruption.

After Najib and Zahid ousted Muhyiddin, UMNO vice-president Ismail Sabri was installed as the new prime minister. Traditionally, the position of prime minister is reserved for UMNO president. However, the party president Zahid was facing 47 charges related to corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust (CBT), leaving Sabri as the accidental prime minister.

Strangely, the first thing Najib did was a visit to the Prime Minister Office of Sabri and solicited for a role as the government economic adviser instead of asking for extradition of Jho Low. Najib continues to brag about his close relationship with Beijing. Yet, despite claiming that he had been scammed by Jho Low, never once did Najib mention on his popular Facebook page about bringing Low back home.

Even more puzzling was the fact that Apandi Ali, the former Attorney General appointed by Najib to clear his wrongdoing, had represented Jho Low in a series of top secret negotiations to repatriate siphoned monies in exchange to settle charges against him. Suddenly, the very A.G. who sought to bring back Jho Low back home to face music was involved in settlement negotiations on behalf of the crook.

If Najib was not involved in sending Apandi to represent Jho Low, why hasn’t he condemned the negotiations? More importantly, if Najib indeed had been scammed by Low as he would like people to believe, why is he trying so hard to delay his trial since 2018? If he had been conned like the popular internet “love scam”, he does not need to appoint new lawyers in his final appeal with the intention to delay again.

Najib and his former lead counsel Shafee had previously expressed confidence when they submitted a whopping 94 grounds in the Petition of Appeal on why the former prime minister should be freed of the charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International. His new lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik can easily convince the Federal Court that Najib was a scam victim.

All scam victims have a similar characteristic – they had lost money, not gained money, and certainly not having the luxury of spending millions that suddenly appeared in their bank accounts. If Najib’s case does not fall into this category, then chances are he is one big corrupted Malay, regardless how Hadi huff and puff about Chinese being the source of corruption.

FINANCE TWITTER

