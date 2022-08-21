BOMBSHELL – ‘GENG’ UMNO STARTS TO SHIVER – RAFIZI TO NAME ‘BIG SHARK’ POLITICIAN IN COMBAT SHIPS SCANDAL – ‘HE CAN BE NAMED BECAUSE THE EVIDENCE IS IN HAND’

Rafizi Ramli will expose a politician involved in embezzling funds in relation to the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) scandal tomorrow.

“He can be named because the evidence is in hand,” said the PKR deputy president in a Facebook post this evening.

Rafizi said he decided to name the politician to prevent a few “ikan bilis” (anchovies) from becoming the scapegoat while the “sharks” continue to swim free.

“Tell all Malaysians. Let us battle the thieves who steal public money,” he added.

Earlier today, Rafizi said the former Royal Malaysian Navy officials who have been charged or are expected to be charged in relation to the scandal are not the masterminds.

According to him, it is a “big shark” who has the authority over the project, including appointing a contractor, determining project specifications, making advance payments and having cash channelled abroad prior to the ships’ delivery.

The former Pandan MP said former premier Najib Abdul Razak, former defence minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and current Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein cannot claim to be ignorant over the matter.

Rafizi also promised to provide details of the RM1.7 billion equipment reportedly kept in storage, adding that some of the items have nothing to do with defence and can be bought from the 7-Eleven convenience store.

Commenting on the LCS scandal last Friday, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said politicians are not always to be blamed for corruption.

“The assumption is that misappropriation, mismanagement, and the like must involve an instruction from ‘sharks’ who must be a minister or prime minister.

“This is a wrong assumption,” he added.

According to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Zahid, who was then holding the defence portfolio, allowed contractors to build a naval vessel based on a design the navy did not want.

The PAC also established that the contractor was facing financial problems and that delivery of the first ship was already three years late.

