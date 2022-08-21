Former premier Najib Abdul Razak, whose final bid to steer clear of prison is hitting brick wall after brick wall, has penned a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Sometimes, we feel like we are… alone,” he said.

Najib lamented that at times a person can feel their efforts and good deeds are worthless and their sincerity is rewarded with treachery.

“Every person’s journey in life differs. We always pray and hope for the best in our lives.

“Sometimes we feel our efforts and the good deeds we do are worthless. Sometimes we feel troubled by tests and challenges.

“By slander and persecution. By hope that ends in failure. By sincerity rewarded with treachery. Sometimes, we feel like we are… alone,” said the Pekan MP.

Najib is currently in the midst of his final appeal with the Federal Court.

Four days ago, the Federal Court’s five-person bench chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat unanimously dismissed Najib’s application to adduce fresh evidence to nullify the entire SRC criminal trial that led to his guilty verdict.

Tengku Maimun said the alleged evidence was found to be irrelevant and failed to show that SRC trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had a conflict of interest in convicting Najib.

The apex court also dismissed the defence’s application to postpone the hearing for several months.

Following this, the bench has set four days next week to hear Najib’s main appeal to quash his conviction on seven criminal charges, as well as his sentence of 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine.

Since then, top Umno leaders including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have expressed solidarity with Najib, while his supporters are expected to convene a special “sembahyang hajat” session tonight.

Zahid, who is also facing a slew of corruption charges, was among those who expressed disagreement with the court’s decision to dismiss Najib’s applications.