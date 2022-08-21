MORE NAJIB LIES REVEALED – NOW AG SAYS HAS NOT EVEN RECEIVED MACC’S PROBE PAPERS ON JUDGE NAZLAN – ONCE BITTEN, NAJIB SHOULD BE SMART ENOUGH TO BE WTICE SHY – AND NOT KEEP RELYING ON THE DIRTY TRICKS & TACTICS OF THE SAME EVIL TEAM OF STRATEGISTS & PROPAGANDISTS THAT BROUGHT HIM & UMNO-BN DOWN IN GE14

Judge Nazlan probe papers not with us, says AG

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has yet to submit its investigation papers on Court of Appeal judge Nazlan Ghazali to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

As such, Attorney-General Idrus Harun said he could not confirm the authenticity of a leaked document purportedly of MACC’s probe papers into Nazlan.

“I don’t know, it (MACC’s investigation papers) is not with us,” he said when asked about the authenticity of the leaked documents on the sidelines of the Keluarga Malaysia symposium event.

Earlier this week, UK-based blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin uploaded documents purportedly prepared by MACC. The documents appeared to suggest that MACC had concluded its investigation into Nazlan and submitted its report to the AGC.

This prompted Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan to urge MACC to confirm the documents’ authenticity.

The Pontian MP had also urged the AGC to state if it would be taking further action following the MACC probe.

Ahmad pointed out that on May 21, MACC said it had concluded its probe into the appellate judge and submitted its investigation papers to the AGC.

His statement appeared to suggest some connection between the probe’s findings and the alleged conflict of interest argument raised by Najib Razak in his failed application to the Federal Court to adduce new evidence in his SRC International appeal.

Nazlan, who was promoted to the Court of Appeal in February, was the judge who presided over Najib’s SRC trial in the High Court and sentenced the former prime minister to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court dismissed Najib’s application to adduce fresh evidence to prove that Nazlan was under a serious conflict of interest when presiding over the SRC trial two years ago.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.