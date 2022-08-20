ISMAIL SABRI’S VERY OWN ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ – AS TAMAN MUDA GETS HIT BY FLOODS YET AGAIN – YOUTH MOVEMENT TO GO ON NATIONWIDE TOUR TO HIGHLIGHT PM’S FAILURES ON AT LEAST 30 ISSUES

Youth movement to hold nationwide tour on PM’s ‘failures’

KUALA LUMPUR: A youth movement pushing for good governance will hold a nationwide tour to protest issues and scandals that they say Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration has failed to address.

Gerakan Tolak Kerajaan Gagal said the campaign was in lieu of the planned protest initially scheduled to be held at the city centre today.

“The ‘tour’ will highlight that the current leader fits the description of a ‘bad leader’, as characterised by the late Syed Hussein Al-Attas,” he said at a press conference, referring to one of Malaysia’s renowned intellectuals.

The movement’s spokesman, Syahmi Shamsudin (centre), says the nationwide tour will be held in lieu of the planned protest today.

The movement, he added, planned to highlight at least 30 issues that arose under Ismail’s government — which celebrates its first year anniversary tomorrow — including inflation, the lack of employment opportunities, price hikes and exorbitant house prices.

The tour will also touch on controversies surrounding the littoral combat ship project, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki’s alleged extensive ownership of corporate stock; allegations of police links to a “troll farm” and personal data leakages.

The troll farm refers to a network of fake Facebook and Instagram accounts and pages that allegedly tried to boost support for the government and run down the opposition.

Syahmi said the movement was in the midst of planning the nationwide tour.

Commenting on the change of strategy, Muda secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi said it was best for them to mobilise the campaign nationwide.

“Malaysians are not just in the city. The issues that we want to highlight are important to those in rural areas, too,” he said, adding that the campaign must feel “nationalistic”.

Amir said the campaign was not limited to only opposition parties but to everyone, including supporters of pro-government parties who reject Ismail. FMT

Taman Sri Muda hit by flash floods again

Floods struck Taman Sri Muda in Klang at 4pm today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Flood-prone Taman Sri Muda in Klang has been hit by flash floods yet again after a heavy downpour began at 4pm.

Taman Sri Muda Zone D residents association treasurer Anbarasan Many confirmed this when contacted by FMT.

He said while floodwaters began to subside after the rain eased momentarily, a heavy downpour had started once again.

Anbarasan added that the tidal gate to release water accumulated in the drainage system around the area was only opened around 5.30pm, an hour and a half after the floods began.

Videos and images posted on social media showed roads in the area inundated by water and drains close to their maximum capacity.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the fire and rescue department is on standby with its boats, as it has begun pouring again.

Taman Sri Muda was one of the worst-affected areas hit by floods in Selangor in December last year.

Much of the area was submerged for days after the heavy rainfall on Dec 17 and 18, resulting in the death of more than a dozen people and causing millions of ringgit in damages to families and businesses.

The area was again hit by floods in late January this year. FMT

