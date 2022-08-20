THREATS OF VIOLENCE & BLOODSHED – COPS FINALLY ARREST MAN – BUT WHAT ABOUT THE ‘SAMSENG’ UMNO BIGWIGS & THEIR ‘SHOCKING’ STATEMENTS KICKSTARTING THE AVALANCHE OF ATTACKS AGAINST CJ MAIMUN, HER HUSBAND & OTHER MEMBERS OF TOP BENCH HEARING NAJIB’S FINAL APPEAL – ‘THE ATTACKS WERE DELIBERATELY DESIGNED TO INTERFERE WITH THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE JUDICIARY & PROPER ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE’
A 30-year-old man was detained by the police last night over threats made against Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.
Police said the man was arrested at a residence in Puchong, Selangor around 11.15pm, following a report lodged over a Facebook account which allegedly uploaded threats against Tengku Maimun.
The cops also confiscated a mobile phone suspected to have been used to upload the threat, said Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communications chief Skandaguru Anandan in a statement today.
The suspect has been remanded for four days from today to Tuesday (Aug 23) for further investigations.
Investigations are currently being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act for making statements that have a seditious tendency, Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.
Inspector-general of police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani yesterday said the police will launch immediate investigations into threats made against the chief judge on social media.
Tengku Maimun is currently heading a five-member Federal Court bench hearing former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s appeal.
This is Najib’s final bid to avoid landing in prison following his conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.
The apex court’s decision to dismiss the defence’s applications to adduce new evidence and for the hearing to be postponed had courted criticism from Najib’s supporters and certain Umno leaders.
Malaysiakini yesterday reported that the chief justice’s husband Zamani Ibrahim also came under attack on social media.
One social media post warned of “bloodshed” and urged Maimun to recuse herself from hearing the appeal. MKINI
Stop all attacks on judiciary – Faizal Azumu
Attacks against the Federal Court bench that is hearing former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s final SRC International appeal must be stopped immediately, stressed Youth and Sports Minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu.
In a statement today, he said the attacks were deliberately designed to interfere with the independence of the judiciary and the proper administration of justice.
“Personal attacks against judges and their family members create an intimidating state of affairs which threatens the law.
“The judiciary serves as the last bastion of justice in any democratic system, and we all have a responsibility to protect the dignity of this institution,” Faizal added.
The Tambun MP acknowledged that while democracy does not prevent the public’s right to speak up and criticise, it does not allow for personal and malicious attacks to be carried out.
“The judiciary must be given the time and space to discharge its duties, and every citizen has the duty to ensure the integrity of this institution is upheld at all times,” he said.
In a separate statement, the Pakatan Harapan presidential council said party leaders, especially those from Umno, must stop attacking the judiciary and allow the process to continue until it is concluded.
They said they were very shocked and disappointed by the series of statements from top Umno leaders which were seen to be an attack on the judiciary.
The statement was co-signed by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, and Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau.
Police investigation
The police are investigating threats made against Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.
According to Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, the federal Criminal Investigations Department will trace those behind these threats on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.
Tengku Maimun is heading a five-member Federal Court bench hearing Najib’s appeal.
This is Najib’s final bid to avoid landing in prison following his conviction of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust and three money laundering charges involving RM42 million of funds from SRC.
The apex court’s decision to dismiss the defence’s applications to adduce new evidence and for the hearing to be postponed had courted criticism from Najib’s supporters and certain Umno leaders.
Malaysiakini also reported that the chief justice’s husband Zamani Ibrahim had also come under attack on social media.
One social media post warned of “bloodshed” and urged Maimun to recuse herself from hearing the appeal. MKINI
MKINI
.