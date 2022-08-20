THREATS OF VIOLENCE & BLOODSHED – COPS FINALLY ARREST MAN – BUT WHAT ABOUT THE ‘SAMSENG’ UMNO BIGWIGS & THEIR ‘SHOCKING’ STATEMENTS KICKSTARTING THE AVALANCHE OF ATTACKS AGAINST CJ MAIMUN, HER HUSBAND & OTHER MEMBERS OF TOP BENCH HEARING NAJIB’S FINAL APPEAL – ‘THE ATTACKS WERE DELIBERATELY DESIGNED TO INTERFERE WITH THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE JUDICIARY & PROPER ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE’

A 30-year-old man was detained by the police last night over threats made against Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Police said the man was arrested at a residence in Puchong, Selangor around 11.15pm, following a report lodged over a Facebook account which allegedly uploaded threats against Tengku Maimun.

The cops also confiscated a mobile phone suspected to have been used to upload the threat, said Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communications chief Skandaguru Anandan in a statement today.

The suspect has been remanded for four days from today to Tuesday (Aug 23) for further investigations.

Investigations are currently being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act for making statements that have a seditious tendency, Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

Inspector-general of police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani yesterday said the police will launch immediate investigations into threats made against the chief judge on social media.

Tengku Maimun is currently heading a five-member Federal Court bench hearing former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s appeal.

This is Najib’s final bid to avoid landing in prison following his conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

The apex court’s decision to dismiss the defence’s applications to adduce new evidence and for the hearing to be postponed had courted criticism from Najib’s supporters and certain Umno leaders.

Malaysiakini yesterday reported that the chief justice’s husband Zamani Ibrahim also came under attack on social media.

One social media post warned of “bloodshed” and urged Maimun to recuse herself from hearing the appeal. MKINI

