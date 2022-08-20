TERRIFIED AT HOW NAJIB’S FINAL APPEAL IS PROCEEDING – ZAHID INTENSIFIES PRESSURE OF ISMAIL SABRI TO HOLD GE15 THIS YEAR – INDEED, WITH CJ MAIMUM REFUSING TO GIVE WAY TO NAJIB & CO’S MONKEY TRICKS TO MAKE A MOCKERY OF FINAL APPEAL, ZAHID CAN BE SURE HE WON’T BE SPARED EITHER WHEN HIS TURN COMES

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Barisan Nasional is at its strongest currently and is ‘very confident’ about its chances in a general election.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) risks losing the next general election (GE15) if it is not held within the next few months, says Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The BN chairman said the coalition was at its strongest level currently and felt “very confident” about its chances, adding that is why the polls must be held soon to take advantage of the situation.

“Umno does not want the opposition to continue its attacks against BN in the months to come, if the polls are only held next year.

“Delaying GE15 means giving the enemy ammunition to continue attacking (us),” he said on Facebook.

Zahid added that the opposition was “spinning” issues to attack BN-Umno but its arguments were incoherent.

He then pointed to former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s admission that the opposition was currently split and disorganised.

Yesterday, the Pejuang chairman was reported to have said that BN-Umno was likely to “win big” if GE15 was held in two to three months as the party felt that the public still looks up to it.

Zahid said Mahathir’s admission makes a strong argument for the government to meet the demands of the Umno leadership and grassroots to hold GE15 this year.

“Hurry up or Umno and BN will lose GE15,” he said. “Better to have it now than to regret later.”

A general election is not required until September next year.