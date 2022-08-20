Will the people finally get to see the country’s biggest crook wear the iconic orange jumpsuit before the Christmas? Will the five-member bench Federal Court led by Tengku Maimun, the country’s first Chief Justice, unanimously upheld the guilty verdict on former Prime Minister Najib Razak? Will the police do anything if Najib refuses to go to prison, crying he has been unfairly sentenced?

While many people celebrate the unexpected skills displayed by Chief Justice Maimun this week, especially how she stunningly outsmarted Najib’s several attempts to delay and waste the court’s resources, at the same time they realize that it ain’t over till the fat lady sings. Hence, the question whether Najib will obediently go to jail if he loses his final appeal is absolutely valid.

After all, it’s an open secret that police officers have shamelessly and openly kissed the hand of the crook. It would be comical to see if the highly corrupted Royal Malaysian Police will still provide police escorts for Najib to the Sungai Buloh prison. And it would be even more interesting to see if the police dares to drag Najib to the prison should the ex-premier refuses to obey the court’s decision.

Najib has hired all the top and hotshot lawyers money can buy, including the Queen’s Counsel (QC) from the United Kingdom to argue his final appeal. He has basically thrown everything, including the kitchen sink, just for the purpose of abusing Malaysia’s judicial process, blackmailing the Federal Court and even threatening Chief Justice Maimun by instigating supporters.

Yes, like Trump, Najib supporters are being dangerously instigated to the extent that they have taken to the social media, waging war against the judiciary – threatened to kill Chief Justice Tengku Maimun if she sentenced the former premier to prison. This is no longer about a threat to the judicial independence, but is threats against security and public order – a threat to national security.

Loyal supporters of Najib, especially radicals in the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), have warned the chief justice to withdraw from presiding Najib’s appeal, otherwise bloodshed could start. It would take public uproar on social media for the Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani to wake up from slumber land and investigate the death threat.

The death threat issued by UMNO supporters could affect the decision by the five judges of the highest court and the final appellate court in the country. This is how desperate crooked Najib is at this critical time. He knew his gullible supporters would be easily provoked by pretending that he has been victimized, even though it was he who had tried – and failed – to manipulate the judicial system.

In truth, he has only himself to blame. He has been too outspoken since his defeat in the May 2018 General Election, so much so he has become a threat to even his own party. When he was first arrested in 2018, he arrogantly declared he was in safe hand because he had hotshot lawyer Shafee Abdullah on his side. He continued to disrespect the court with delays after delays.

As early as 2019, when Najib was ordered by the High Court to enter his defence in the corruption charges involving SRC International (a subsidiary of 1MDB), he expressed his shock – indicating the arrogant man was still under the illusion that he was untouchable. At one time, he even hid behind his mother to capitalize on his family name – Razak – to show that he belonged to the elite class.

On July 2020, High Court Judge Nazlan finally sentenced Najib Razak to 12 years in prison for abuse of power, and 10 years in jail for each of six counts of money laundering and breach of trust (CBT) in addition to RM210 million fines. Again, the crook said he was shocked and upset as he had anticipated an acquittal, while his lead counsel Shafee pledged to launch an appeal.

Comically, Najib expressed relief after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in March 2020. Returning to power as the biggest governing partner in Muhyiddin’s fragile Perikatan Nasional government, Najib told all and sundry he would enjoy a fairer justice system. But he was a threat to power-crazy Muhyiddin, who saw his former boss as the biggest threat to his Iron Throne.

Najib quietly sent his minions to meet Muhyiddin, asking the backdoor PM to interfere and drop his case. When Muhyiddin refused, Najib launched a coup to topple him, the same way Muhyiddin had betrayed his own allies in the Pakatan Harapan. Muhyiddin regime lasted only 17 months. Najib was grinning from ear to ear when lame duck Ismail Sabri took over the government.

The former prime minister thought turtle egg Sabri, ranked third in the hierarchy of UMNO as vice-president, could be ordered to do his errands. However, Sabri, after having tasted blood, was not interested as merely a seat-warmer for either Najib or UMNO president Zahid Hamidi. Sabri used his blur-looking appearance to play dumb, dragging his feet over pressure to call for a snap election.

On December 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction – even called the 1MDB scandal a “national embarrassment”. And again, Najib and his hotshot lawyer expressed their shock, disappointment and frustration. About three months earlier, the former PM told Reuters that he may seek re-election to Parliament in his attempt to return to power, despite his conviction.

Now, after the Federal Court flatly rejected his twin requests to introduce dubious new evidence and to further delay the hearing of his final appeal, Najib and his newly appointed lawyers have again expressed shock and disappointment. Worse, Najib and even his daughter Nooryana Najwa have gone bonkers, launching personal attacks against Chief Justice and her husband.

Part of the reason Najib was extremely panicked and frustrated has to do with the dwindling support from his own UMNO colleagues. Visibly absence was his usual “Bossku” supporters at the court complex when the Federal Court delivered unanimous decision to deny his every attempt to delay the final appeal. It seems all the five judges are one step ahead of his evil delay-tactic.

Why didn’t UMNO pay RM50, with T-shirt and “nasi lemak” thrown in, to hire supporters to show support for him? The corrupted political party is divided into many factions. None of the UMNO ministers have condemned the court’s decision to throw away Najib’s request for postponement, giving an impression that they couldn’t wait for the former UMNO president to go to jail soon.

In truth, the toxicity of Najib remains high, especially after the latest explosive LCS (Littoral Combat Ship) scandal – none of the six warships, worth a staggering RM9 billion, has been delivered despite having paid RM6 billion. Like it or not, Najib remains very cancerous and he could drag UMNO into the shit hole the same way he did in 2018. Most UMNO warlords wanted a new start without him.

He was also particularly frustrated because unlike during Pakatan Harapan administration or Perikatan Nasional regime, he could not attack the current government. It would be silly to accuse Sabri government of plotting with the chief justice to deny him a fair appeal because Sabri government is basically the UMNO government. Najib can’t blame the usual Chinese DAP.

Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri’s refusal to interfere with the judicial system to rescue Najib and Zahid is not rocket science. It’s part of UMNO-Malay craze for power and positions. By keeping silence, they could pretend to promote good governance without interference in the court process, even though the real reason was to eliminate Najib and Zahid from the contest for power.

Still, Malaysia’s tentacles of corruption have spread so deep that even till today, it’s risky to bet Najib will surely be imprisoned. There could be a last minute royal interference to pardon the crook. King Sultan Abdullah of Pahang has an incredible close relationship with the former premier. Mr. Najib holds the “Orang Kaya Indera Shahbandar” title, which he inherited from his late father.

The title, which dates back about three centuries in 1722, was accorded to him by the Pahang palace by virtue of the title being hereditary. The title is one of the four highest ranking nobles below the monarch – hence also known as the “Orang Besar Berempat”, loosely translates as “the four chiefs”. While the King has spoken against corruption, his action shows a different picture.

Astonishingly, despite being a convicted criminal – Najib Razak – was invited to the Palace for a special dinner during Ramadan on April 18, raising eyebrows that the King is ready to grant a royal pardon to the crook as part of a power play. Not only Najib was invited to dine and wine with the King, the crook was seated at the high table alongside PM Ismail Sabri, who in turn seated next to the monarch.

The pre-planned drama of extorting 4-month postponement, with threat to withdraw from representing Najib and left him “defenceless” should the Federal Court refuses to grant their wish, was part of the ultimate plan to set the stage to seek a royal pardon. Najib is ready to run to the Palace, crying to the King how one of the four chiefs of Pahang has been bullied and mistreated by the chief justice.

As much as narcissist Najib thinks highly of himself, Chief Justice Tengku Maimun has so far given him a few rounds of bloody noses. If Najib decides to cash his chips, the monarch might do something drastic. Therefore, to prevent, or at least discourage the Palace from pushing for a royal pardon, the Federal Court has to uphold – unanimously – the guilty verdict on Najib.

Only an undisputed guilty verdict from all 3 courts and 9 senior judges (High Court – 1, Court of Appeal – 3, Federal Court – 5) would make it harder to justify a royal pardon for the ex-PM. Desperate time calls for desperate measures. Do not underestimate all the dirty tricks that a shameless crook like Najib is willing to use just to stay out of prison, including instigating his supporters to kill the chief justice. He still has the royal card.

FINANCE TWITTER

