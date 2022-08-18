TWISTED, DUMB & IMMORAL UMNO WILL NEVER CHANGE – INSTEAD OF EXHORTING MALAYS TO LOOK UP TO THE LIKES OF TUN MAIMUN, THE LADY CJ WITH IMPECCABLE RECORD – UMNO IS TELLING MALAYS TO BE LIKE NAJIB, THE WORLD’S BIGGEST CROOK

SHE has been always out of the glare of publicity and stuck to the decorum expected of her high position. The only time she was in the news was when she made decisions on law.

But now, Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat , the Chief Justice of Malaysia, has been thrust into the country’s centre of attention as she presides over the ongoing appeal of Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Federal Court.

Already her decisions, all based on sound law, have got many talking about her and the Bench she leads.

The top judge in the country already created history by becoming the first female Chief Justice and the records show she was appointed for her abilities and qualification.

Tengku Maimun is a Kelantanese, who graduated from Universiti Malaya in 1982. She began her career as a legal officer at the Southern Kelantan Development Board (Kesedar).

Later, she joined the judicial and legal service where she served in various capacities for over 20 years.

She was appointed as Judicial Commissioner in 2006 and rose through the ranks as a High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court judge, from 2007 until 2019.

On May 2, 2019, she reached the pinnacle of her career when she was appointed as the 10th Chief Justice.

She is known for several notable judgments that became landmark decisions in Malaysia’s judiciary.

In 2019, Tengku Maimun was the only judge who gave a dissenting judgment, where she upheld and favoured setting aside charges against the late Karpal Singh.

The prominent politician and lawyer had been charged under the Sedition Act over a press statement but was finally acquitted from the charges in 2019.

Tengku Maimun will also be remembered as the Court of Appeal judge who in 2018 reversed a High Court ruling, by allowing a Buddhist father to get sole guardianship of his children who had been unilaterally converted to Islam by their mother.

The High Court had previously allowed the mother to have custody of the two children.

The mother had converted to Islam and changed the children’s faith without the father’s permission.

Another big decision which involved Tengku Maimun was when the Court of Appeal decided that Muslim children, who were deemed born out of wedlock, should be allowed to carry their father’s name in their birth certificates.

The court ruled that the National Registration Department was not bound by any fatwa or religious order when it came to deciding the surname of the child.

The Malaysian Bar has reportedly described her as “a person known for her sound decisions, impeccable judicial temperament and, most of all, her independence”.

In a speech which Tengku Maimun made in 2021 on the Australia Indonesia Partnership for Justice webinar, she said the task of a judge was onerous and it was reflected in the oath that judges took, “namely to bear true faith and allegiance to Malaysia and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.”

She added that the “Malaysian community hoped that I would restore the judiciary to its past glory and that I will put in place righteous judges to adjudicate cases at hand’’.

Tengku Maimun also said that “significantly, justice is represented by a lady carrying a sword and scales, nearly always blindfolded to symbolise the fair and equal administration of law, without bias or prejudice, fear, or favour.

“It is thus most befitting to have female judges administering and dispensing justice.” ANN

Umno top brass called out for ‘attacking judiciary’

Top Umno leaders have been accused of launching coordinated attacks on the judiciary following legal setbacks faced by former Umno president Najib Abdul Razak. Pejuang legal counsel Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali said that when the Federal Court rejected Najib’s bid to introduce “new evidence” on Tuesday, Umno leaders were quiet. “However, last night, the Umno propaganda started. Top Umno leaders – their president, deputy president and youth chief – issued statements which can be construed as questioning the decisions of the Federal Court,” said Rafique in a statement today. The trio – Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Mohamad Hasan, and Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki – all issued statements yesterday suggesting that Najib’s attempt to introduce “new evidence” at the Federal Court was rejected due to a “technicality”. The “new evidence”, according to Najib’s defence team, was that High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Ghazali should have disqualified himself from presiding over the trial. Nazlan eventually found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in relation to RM42 million from state-owned SRC International Sdn Bhd. Among others, Najib’s defence team argued that Nazlan was a former employee at Maybank at a time when the bank did business with entities involved with SRC International. Countering Umno’s statements, Rafique said the Federal Court judges determined that there was no conflict of interest in how Nazlan arrived at his decision against Najib. “The charges against Najib involved abuse of power, breach of trust, and money laundering. That was the rationale used by the Federal Court to reject Najib’s application to introduce new evidence,” said Rafique. Separately, Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad told reporters that Umno was engaging in “serangan terancang” (planned attacks) on the courts and judiciary. “(They are doing so) ostensibly because Najib was being denied justice because he was not allowed to introduce new evidence. “What do you want to achieve? Do you want to destroy public confidence in the judiciary? Do you want chaos? Anarchy? Are you against the court’s decision because they didn’t follow Najib’s instructions? “These are all delaying tactics, including the (last minute) change in defence counsels,” said Khalid. MKINI ANN / MKINI

