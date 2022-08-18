MALAYS SURELY IN DISMAY AS UMNO REVEALS ITS TRUE FACE – INSTEAD OF THE PROMISED ‘REFORMS’, UMNO NOW GOES BACK TO CHAMPIONING NO.1 KLEPTOCRAT NAJIB, THE CHIEF THIEF WHO BROUGHT THE PARTY DOWN IN GE14 – ‘NAJIB HAS COMPLETELY RUINED UMNO – FROM TOP MAN TO GRASSROOTS. EVERYTHING IS DIRTY NOW’ – MAHATHIR IS SPOT ON AS UMNO NOW TRIES TO PROTECT NAJIB WITH NEW & INSIDIOUS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST JUDGE NAZLAN

PUTRAJAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) will not work with Umno even if the party is “cleansed”, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad in responding to Najib Razak’s final appeal against his conviction in the SRC International case.

The Pejuang chairman said Najib, who was the sixth prime minister, had “completely ruined” Umno by prioritising rewards.

“Najib has successfully ruined Umno in its entirety – from the top man to the grassroots. Everything is dirty now,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Mahathir also claimed that when Pejuang members were campaigning during the Johor state election in March, voters were asking for “rewards” in exchange for their votes.

“During the Johor state election, the Pejuang members called their friends to vote for the party. The answer we got: How much will you give?

“So, Umno has succeeded … Najib has succeeded in ruining the morale of the Malays to the point that they have to be rewarded in exchange for votes,” he said.

Mahathir was responding to a question about whether he and GTA would work with Umno if the party was cleansed of “thieves”, a term the two-time former prime minister often uses against Najib and Umno leaders.

GTA was formed on Aug 4 and consists of four main parties – Pejuang, Berjasa, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman).

Responding to claims that the movement would only further split Malay votes in the upcoming general election (GE15), the Langkawi MP denied the accusation, insisting that the coalition was formed to avoid clashes among Malay candidates.

“We have managed to merge Malay political parties that usually fight each other,” he said.

He said GTA would send its application for registration as a political coalition to the Registrar of Societies next week.

“We will submit an application next week after our logo and flag are finalised,” he said, adding that the four parties in GTA would compete under one emblem.

Mahathir said he was confident in the movement’s ability to contest for 120 parliamentary seats and 280 state seats in the peninsula in GE15. FMT

Is leaked probe paper into judge Nazlan authentic, MACC asked