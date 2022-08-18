THE MAKING OF ‘MARTYR’ NAJIB – NEW COUNSEL HISYAM THROWS A ‘TANTRUM’ – TRIES TO DISCHARGE HIMSELF AT LAST MINUTE – & WHEN DISALLOWED BY APEX COURT, HE SEEKS TO RELY ON ‘FRESHLY-WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS’ BUT DOESN’T TELL WHEN THESE WILL BE FILED – IS THIS ANOTHER OF NAJIB’S PLOYS TO BUY MORE TIME – OR TAINT CJ MAIMUN’S BENCH & GIVE THE APPEARANCE HE DID NOT GET A FAIR TRIAL – OR TO BOLSTER FUTURE BIDS TO DEMAND ROYAL PARDON? – HOW PROFESSIONAL IS THIS? WHY WOULD HISYAM, WHOM ZAID JUST DAYS AGO RUSHED TO INSIST IS AN ‘HONEST LAWYER’, ACCEPT A CASE AT THE LAST MINUTE IF HE WAS NOT PREPARED – WHAT WAS HE THINKING? WHAT MAKES HIM SO SURE THE APEX COURT WOULD AGREE TO GIVE HIM ‘3 TO 4 MONTHS’ OR HIS OWN SWEET TIME?
Najib’s lawyers to file fresh written submissions
2.39pm: Najib Abdul Razak’s counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik informs the apex court that the defence team will be filing fresh written submissions to defend the former prime minister.
“Just now (before lunch break) when My Lady asked whether I would be relying on submissions in the Court of Appeal, I answered yes.
“At this juncture, I would like to put on record that I wish to put in written submissions on behalf of the appellant,” Hisyam says.
However, he does not indicate when specifically they will be filing the submissions. MKINI
It is one thing to defend your client to the best of your abilities, regardless of whether he/she guilty. No one will fault u for that.
It is quite another to allow yourself to be used as a tool to allow an accused to obtain delays & escape jail time.
Very disheartening.
— Lim Wei Jiet (@limweijiet) August 18, 2022
Lawyer not allowed to discharge self from acting for Najib
Najib Abdul Razak’s newly-appointed counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik was not allowed to discharge himself from representing the former prime minister in the RM42 million SRC International corruption appeal.
The five-person Federal Court bench chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat unanimously dismissed the bid this morning.
When she asked the lawyer whether he would be relying on submissions previously filed for the SRC appeal when it was back at the Court of Appeal, Hisyam confirmed this.
The court then directed the prosecution to present their oral arguments against the appeal.
Earlier today, Hisyam (above) failed in his latest application for the Federal Court to adjourn the hearing of the appeal so that he could have more time to prepare for the case.
The former finance minister’s new counsel has tried a few times – including yesterday – to postpone the hearing of the main SRC appeal.
On July 26, Najib’s new lawyers took over from the previous legal team led by Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.
The other apex court bench members today are Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, as well as senior judges P Nallini, Mary Lim Thiam Suan, and Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah.
In reading out the ruling, Tengku Maimun said the court has discretionary authority to allow or deny the lawyer’s discharge application depending on the power of the counsel to effectively conduct a case and to protect the right of the accused.
“Where a lawyer’s discharge threatens the right of the accused, the apex court may deny this (discharge application).
“We deny the application to discharge,” she said.
Deputy public prosecutor V Sithambaram then submitted for the apex court to uphold the conviction and sentencing against Najib.
On July 28, 2020, the Kuala Lumpur High Court found Najib guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of money laundering, and three money laundering charges.
Having meted out the sentence of 12 years in jail and a RM210 million fine, then trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali however, allowed the defence’s bid to stay the execution of the sentence pending disposal of the appeal.
Nazlan has since been elevated to the Appellate Court.
On Dec 8 last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s ruling and dismissed Najib’s appeal.
The appellant also used to be SRC’s adviser emeritus and chairperson of 1MDB’s board of advisers. MKINI
Was Zaid’s unprovoked outburst justified?
Benjamin Franklin
Despite switching political parties and leaving the political scene occasionally for short periods, Zaid Ibrahim has never been out of the news.
In the aftermath of the judicial crisis in 1987, when chief justice Salleh Abas and five judges were sacked, Zaid founded the Muslim Lawyers’ Association and became its first president.
He was accused of setting it up at the behest of the then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to counter the Malaysian Bar’s critical stand.
Years later in 2008, within days of his appointment as Minister in the Prime Minister’s department, Zaid asked the government to openly apologise for its handling of the crisis.
“I believe that the prime minister (Abdullah Ahmad Badawi) is big enough and man enough to say that we had done wrong to these people and we are sorry,” he was then quoted as saying.
Besides the apology, the government gave all of them ex-gratia payments and restored their pensions. But Zaid’s tenure did not last long. He quit the cabinet in September 2008 in protest against the use of the Internal Security Act to detain an MP, a blogger and a journalist.
Thereafter, he began writing for newspapers, including The Sun, on what was termed by the authorities as “liberal Islam”. Its then editor-in-chief Ho Kay Tat had to fend off more than a dozen warning letters from the Home Ministry for publishing Zaid’s views.
When Abdullah’s resignation was imminent in early 2009, Zaid urged the Yang di-Pertuan Agong not to appoint Najib Abdul Razak as his successor.
He pointed out that Najib, then defence minister, has been linked on the internet and by political rivals to the brutal murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.
Zaid also cited the RM400 million in commissions reportedly paid by the Defence Ministry for the procurement of submarines and pointed out that Abdul Razak Baginda, Najib’s friend, was an agent in the deal.
In 2016, Zaid filed a lawsuit against then PM Najib and three others to recover the US$731 million (RM2.6 billion) and RM42 million allegedly banked into the prime minister’s accounts.
He also sought an order to compel Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz to pay back all alleged sums he received, directly or indirectly, from 1MDB, and for him (Riza) to transfer to the sovereign wealth fund all purported properties he acquired.
The U-turn
But in an about-turn early this year, Zaid began to sing praises of Najib and took a different stand.
In a Facebook video posted in June, Zaid conceded that he was critical of Najib and his role in the 1MDB scandal in the past but now believes the latter did not mastermind the heist.
He said: “At the time, I was convinced he was directly involved. After hearing the cases in court, the SRC and 1MDB proceedings, I have changed my mind.
“Now, I am convinced Najib was lied to. Not only by Low Taek Jho but also by his officers. He was misled by his officers in 1MDB and lied to by Goldman Sachs and Aabar Investments in Abu Dhabi.”
Najib has now discharged Muhammed Shafee Abdullah and appointed Zaid’s firm. So much for the past.
On Tuesday, after Najib’s attempts to adduce fresh evidence and to seek an adjournment failed, Zaid went on a tirade against those who reproached him for taking up the case.
“I am saddened that I have been castigated because I have taken up this case at the last minute,” said Zaid.
“I would not have done so if (I thought) there was no basis; there is no respect for people like us, old folks at the Bar. That you can be so flippant about it, that you can be so cavalier about it.”
As a lawyer, Zaid knows that a postponement is not a right. There must be valid reasons for it and he accepted the brief fully knowing the dates of the appeal. Why then find fault with all and sundry?
He says there is no respect for old folks at the Bar. Really? Offhand, I will be able to rattle at least a dozen names who practise at the Bar and continue to be held in high esteem by their clients and the public.
Who was flippant, Zaid? Are you saying that the whole world should come to your cause and you must always get your way?
Zaid knows what he’s getting into
Sorry. Most right-thinking Malaysians believe that you ventured into this case with your eyes wide open and knowing the consequence of not being ready to argue your case.
I am sure your client knew the risks involved in changing horses midstream. Or did he take a chance that he can prolong his freedom for a few more months?
On the other hand, I agree with you that justice is a long road. It has been almost four years since Najib was charged and two years since was found guilty by the High Court. The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence in December last year.
Najib has been on election campaigns, in recording studios, speaking at party gatherings and has even had police escorts and bodyguards who accompany him everywhere.
Compare this to the many who are languishing in prison awaiting trial. They remain there because they have no means of raising the money for bail or paying someone to argue their cases.
So, Najib has had more privileges despite being convicted while those yet to be convicted are pre-serving the sentence, even before being found guilty.
Finally, I am peeved by his claim – “But justice is a long road. Sometimes, you can get it here, you can get it elsewhere.”
Is that an extra-judicial threat or is there a higher judicial authority than the Federal Court?
American novelist William Gaddis famously said: “Justice? You get justice in the next world; in this world, you have the law.”
Prophetic words for those using God and holy books to erase their wrongdoings. MKINI
MKINI
.