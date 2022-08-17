SURELY ZAHID BELITTES CJ MAIMUN & THE FEDERAL COURT OVER NAJIB – ‘THERE ARE 3 TYPES OF TRUTH. MY TRUTH, YOUR TRUTH & THE TRUTH. TRUTH IS GOD’S WORD’ – SO IS ZAHID SAYING THE TRUTH AS FOUND BY APEX COURT IS NOT THE TRUTH & NO BETTER THAN HIS TRUTH & NAJIB’S TRUTH

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on party members to rally behind his predecessor Najib Abdul Razak – who is at the final stage of appealing his SRC International conviction.

Zahid said Najib has done much for Umno and BN, especially on social media, after the coalition was defeated in the 2018 general election.

“He is the king of social media and he helped to revive Umno faster, to the point that those who kept away or belittled Umno before this not only want to be close (to us) again but want to take over Umno now,” he said on Facebook.

Najib has been very vocal on social media since losing his job as prime minister – often lampooning his opponents or advocating for causes that appeal to his audience.

The Pekan MP is on trial over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International.

He was convicted by both the High Court and Court of Appeal, and has a 12-year jail sentence looming over his head.

The Federal Court yesterday dealt the former premier a double blow, rejecting bids to adduce new evidence that discredits the trial judge, as well as to delay the hearing by three to four months.

Zahid said he respects the court’s decision and does not want to be seen as being in contempt.

However, the former deputy prime minister said the public, Umno members and party leaders can still show their support for Najib.

“Justice is a long road. In fact, there is a saying that there are three types of truth. Your truth, my truth and the truth. Truth is God’s word,” he added.

MKINI

