‘JUSTICE IS A LONG ROAD. SOMETIMES IF YOU CAN’T GET IT HERE YOU CAN GET IT ELSEWHERE’ – SPECULATION OF A ROYAL PARDON FOR NAJIB SWIRLS IN WAKE OF ZAID’S DEFIANCE OVER LATEST COURT SETBACK

So in the UK, the Courts hold the view that an accused person or a convicted person has the option to sue his own legal team for damages if the legal team failed to adduce all the evidence from Day 1. As lawyers they should know better to locate and present all the evidence that is relevant to the defense of their client in Court.

According to a lawyer friend of mine – in the UK, once the appeals process begins (in the higher courts) NO MORE ADDITIONAL EVIDENCE will be allowed. Otherwise both the Prosecutors and the Defense will keep bringing in additional evidence and more additional evidence and the case will never come to a close.

Towards the end of this video my good friend Zaid Ibrahim says that if Najib cannot get justice here then he can get justice elsewhere. This is an interesting statement.

In this SRC case the Prosecutor has already explained that the ‘additional evidence’ that Justice Nazlan was Maybank’s General Counsel (or Chief Counsel) was already known and widely reported in the Media in 2018 BEFORE the SRC case even began. So it was already in the public domain.

Why didnt Najib’s legal team (in the High Court) make an issue of it then and present it during the first SRC trial in the High Court? So Najib should take his legal team to task and he has the option to sue his legal team.

In this video above, the lead counsel says this is the final lap of the main appeal. Then he paused and said he was ‘at a loss for words’ – because he was shocked. I believe I can say with some certainty that the legal team will remain intact and will turn up in Court when the case resumes on Thursday morning. You have to earn your fees guys.

Then Zaid made his intriguing statement : ‘justice is a long road. Sometimes if you can’t get it here you can get it elsewhere‘.

Well abang, this is already the third round for this case (High Court, Court of Appeal and now Federal Court). There will not be any more rounds.

Then Zaid began praising the merits of the lead counsel. In praising the lead counsel Zaid said ‘we can tell an honest lawyer from a dishonest lawyer‘. But the lawyer’s honesty is not at stake here. What is at stake is a 12 year prison term and a couple of hundred million Ringgit in fines.



Finally Zaid said “we will do what we can, till the end“.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

