LIKE A BAD PENNY, SLEEKED-DOWN ZAID TURNS UP IN COURT TO SAVE ‘OLD ENEMY’ NAJIB – BUT FAILS! – ALL EYES NOW ON WHAT NEXT ZAID WILL THINK OF – AS DEFENCE TEAM NOW APPLIES TO DELAY MAIN APPEAL HEARING BY A SHOCKING 3 TO 4 MONTHS!

PUTRAJAYA: Far from his usual relaxed, almost scruffy self, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim walked into the Palace of Justice here with his white hair swept neatly back, looking every inch the senior lawyer in his dark suit and leather suitcase.

He was there for an “old enemy”.

Zaid was representing Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his final SRC International Sdn Bhd appeal, his last chance to avoid going to jail in the RM42mil misappropriation case.

Several years ago, there had been little love lost between the two.

Zaid, in fact, had been charged in December 2015 at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with allegedly using offensive remarks in urging Najib, then the prime minister, to step down from office.

He was acquitted of the charge in 2018.

Zaid, who is the name partner of the new law firm Najib hired – Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners (ZIST) – was introduced to the Federal Court panel of judges yesterday as part of the defence team.

Previously, in a letter dated July 6, the Federal Court was informed by the firm that senior lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik of Messrs Hisyam Teh would be leading the defence team while Liew Teck Huat and Rueben Mathiaravanam (both from ZIST) would be co-counsels.

There was no mention of Zaid.

Besides Zaid, a fifth name that was introduced to the defence team was lawyer Hannah Kam.

The relationship between Zaid and Najib has changed a lot since 2015. Just last week, Zaid supported Najib by saying that ZIST would never abandon him as a client for as long as the Pekan MP had confidence in the firm.

Najib arrived at the proceedings yesterday with his team amid tight security all around the building.

Wearing a dark blue pin-striped suit and a blue tie, Najib walked to the first floor of the building to face the highest court of the land.

His son Mohd Nizar was seen at the public gallery to support his father. ANN

Najib lawyers want appeal hearing delayed 3-4 months

The Federal Court hearing of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s application to adduce fresh evidence in the RM42 million SRC International corruption case enters the second day this morning.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Court stands down to decide on defence application to postpone appeal hearing for 3-4 months

Apex court rejects defence’s fresh evidence bid

Defence argues trial judge risks bias due to past bank job

Prosecution says Najib’s affidavits for fresh evidence bid ‘scandalous, irrelevant’ Apex Court stands down to decide whether to postpone main SRC appeal hearing 1.30pm: Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat orders proceedings to stand down temporarily to decide on an application by Najib Abdul Razak’s defence team to postpone the main appeal hearing of the former premier’s RM42 million SRC case. The chief justice had previously said the main appeal would proceed should the court dismiss the defence’s bid to adduce fresh evidence. Defence seeks 3-4 months postponement of main appeal hearing 1.27pm: Najib Abdul Razak’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik applies for the apex court to postpone the main SRC appeal hearing for three to four months. The counsel says there are strong points of law and arguments in favour of appellant Najib.

Najib’s final SRC appeal: Apex court rejects application to adduce fresh evidence PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has dismissed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to adduce fresh evidence in his final SRC International Sdn Bhd appeal. Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who is chairing a five-man panel, said the applicant had failed to state exactly what the proposed additional evidence would prove or say on the charges brought against him. “To our mind, there is no miscarriage of justice,” she said in the unanimous decision. Other judges on the bench are Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Justice Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Justices Nallini Pathmanathan, Mary Lim Thiam Suan, and Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah. Federal Court dismisses Najib’s bid to adduce fresh evidence

ANN

.