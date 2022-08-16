‘CONFUSED’ ISMAIL SABRI TELLS CIVIL SERVANTS TO ‘DEFEND THE GOVT’ – DOES HE MEAN THEY SHOULD SHUT UP ON ISSUES INCLUDING RM6 BIL COMBAT SHIPS CORRUPTION SCANDAL? – ‘WHEN YOU DEFEND, DO NOT BE POLITICAL. DO NOT SEE ME AS A POLITICAL LEADER BUT AS HEAD OF THE GOVT’ – BUT HOW LONG WILL ISMAIL STAY PM? HOW MANY MORE SCANDALS SHOULD CIVIL SERVANTS CLOSE AN EYE ON BEFORE MALAYSIA TUMBLES INTO BANKRUPTCY

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the government led by him is a joint government that emphasises the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia) concept.

As such, he said, it would be apt for civil servants to defend the government against any allegation and slander that said the government under his administration has failed.

At a meeting with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) here today, Ismail said civil servants should defend the government by looking at him as the head of the government and not as a political party leader.

During the meeting, he shared with his staff the government’s successes, which included achieving a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8.9% in the second quarter of this year and the creation of almost 400,000 jobs, as well as recording a trade value exceeding RM2 trillion.

“When you defend, do not be political. Do not see me as a political leader, but as the head of the government, and you are a member of the government.

“This government is a joint government, that’s why I introduced the Malaysian Family concept because I want us to think of this government as one family,” he said.

Ismail said he wanted civil servants to work as a family and not in silos.

“I don’t want the old culture of working in silos. We must work together, we have shared responsibilities, we can no longer move in silos, but must work as a family because (working in silos) will actually cause failure to any action or plan,” he said.

He also wanted civil servants to reduce bureaucracy towards investors which, he said, was often raised during his visits abroad.

“Many ministries are involved in the same matter and, in the end, this causes delay. For investors and traders, time is very important. Late approval will cause losses to them,” he said, adding that the government had agreed to set up #MyMudah to deal with bureaucratic issues.

#MyMudah unit will be established in all ministries and federal agencies, state governments and local authorities to facilitate business dealings across the country.

On the government’s cooperation with the opposition through the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on transformation and political stability, Ismail said it was to enable the government to focus on big things such as political stability and recovery of the economy.

He said it was through the MoU, that the anti-hopping bill was passed even though it was hotly debated in Parliament.

“The anti-hopping bill has been passed unanimously and we will introduce the political funding bill,” he said.

On the separation of power, Ismail said the government would introduce the Parliamentary Services Act.

He urged the civil servants to keep up their good work “to help the government solve all problems for the benefit of the people”.

The meeting was also attended by law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, economic affairs minister Mustapa Mohamed and chief secretary Zuki Ali.