WOW, LIKE A PHOENIX RISING FROM THE ASHES OR NOT – 6 PARTIES APPLY TO JOIN UMNO-BN – DECISION TO BE ANNOUNCED ‘IN DUE TIME’ – INDEED, THE PROGNOSIS IS NOT GOOD FOR ZURAIDA & CO – EVEN IF PBM GETS IN, WHAT SEATS CAN THEY HOPE FROM ‘BIGGEST SERPENT OF ALL’ BN?

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional is set to announce its decision on whether to admit six parties into its fold soon, says Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“The meeting also discussed the application by several parties to be part of the Barisan coalition,” the Barisan secretary-general told reporters after the Barisan supreme council meeting last night.

Zambry said that the applications would be scrutinised by the Barisan secretariat with an announcement to be made “in due time”.

When asked to name the parties involved, Zambry refused to divulge the details but only confirmed that “it is more than one party”.

However, MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran, who was met when leaving the meeting, said six parties had submitted applications to join Barisan.

He also refused to identify them when pressed further.

Newly-formed Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has publicly made known its intention to join Barisan.

Currently, Barisan consists of four component parties – Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

High-level meeting: Ahmad Zahid chairing the Barisan Nasional supreme council meeting with leaders of the component parties in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama

On a separate matter, Zambry said that the supreme council agreed to set up a Puteri Barisan to mobilise the young women’s wings of all its component parties which would be headed by Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.He also said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s term as Barisan treasurer had been extended for another two years.

Separately, Barisan vice-chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the component parties also discussed seat allocation for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Typically, when political parties meet, of course the discussion will involve politics.

“(On seat allocation), we have already completed some of the process but it is still ongoing.

“When the time comes, we will finalise it. There are no issues,” said Dr Wee, who is MCA president.

When asked whether the party leadership discussed the GE15 date, he said it would be left to Umno’s “top 5”.

They are Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and the three vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

“This is for them to decide. For us, we are ever ready if the national polls are to be called any time,” he added.

ANN

.