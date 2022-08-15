ALL EYES ON THE BIG FISH LIKE NAJIB, ZAHID & HISHAM – MACC TO CHARGE EX-MD OF BNS TOMORROW FOR CBT OVER CONTROVERSIAL COMBAT SHIPS – BUT WILL ISMAIL SABRI DARE GO AFTER THE LINCHPINS

August 15, 2022

Ex-MD of naval shipyard to be charged tomorrow

One of six frigates for the navy under construction at Boustead Naval Shipyard in Lumut, Perak.

PETALING JAYA: Charges of criminal breach of trust will be raised tomorrow against a former managing director of Boustead Naval Shipyard, the company building six navy frigates in the troubled littoral combat ship project.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a press invitation that the person would be charged at the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur.

MACC did not name the former managing director in its statement.

The project has come under parliamentary scrutiny over costs and delays in construction. The first ship was launched in 2017 and scheduled for delivery in 2019, with the rest at six-month intervals. However, none has been completed or delivered.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said that he had directed Attorney-General Idrus Harun and MACC chief Azam Baki to act swiftly over the project.

He had pledged that investigations would be conducted transparently and that Putrajaya would not protect anyone involved.

In January, MACC was reported to have detained two chief executive officers in relation to the project.

Last week, parliamentary watchdog the Public Accounts Committee had questioned management and contract decisions made by two senior management officials involved in the project.

